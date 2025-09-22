When is the Ballon d'Or 2025? How to watch, time, full list of nominees, and hosts for the ceremony

Full details of the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony, including how to watch on TV in the UK.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is now just hours away, as the footballing world gathers in Paris to discover which footballing megastar will be named the winner at this year’s prestigious awards.

One of the most highly anticipated ceremonies in the sporting calendar, the annual event is loosely translated as ‘the golden ball’, and sees well-respected French magazine France Football come together to honour those they deem to be the world’s best over the calendar year, with an award presented for both the men’s and women’s game.

First established in 1956, the award was conceived by the French sports writing duo of Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran and has celebrated some of the world’s most iconic names over its 69-year history. This year will see Scotland have nominees for the first time since 1987, with Scott McTominay and Caroline Weir up for the men’s and women’s awards, respectively. Sadly, Napoli star McTominay will be unable to attend the event, with his club side in Serie A action against Pisa on Monday evening.

Alongside the two main awards, there are also trophies handed out for best under-21 player (Kopa Trophy), best goalkeeper (Yashin Trophy), top scorer (Gerd Müller Trophy), best coach (Johan Cruyff Trophy), club of the year, and finally the Sócrates Award for the player who is deemed to have made the biggest humanitarian or societal contribution.

Want to watch the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony live? Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s awards.

Scotland and Napoli star Scott McTominay is nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year, but will be unable to attend the ceremony. | Getty Images

Ballon d’Or 2025 venue

The prestigious award ceremony will take place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

Ballon d’Or 2025 hosts

CBS presenter and British broadcast journalist Kate Scott will be host the event, and she will be joined by Netherlands legend and former Chelsea and Newcastle United manager Ruud Gullit as her co-host for the evening.

What time is the Ballon d'Or 2025?

The Ballon d’Or2025 will take place on Monday, 22 September 2025. The ceremony will begins at 8pm local time (7pm UK time).

Ballon d’Or nominees

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Men’s award

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City

Desire Doue - Paris Saint-Germain

Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan

Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund

Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona

Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool

Lautaro Martinez - Inter

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid

Scott McTominay - Napoli

Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain

Joao Neves - Paris Saint-Germain

Michael Olise - Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Pedri - Barcelona

Declan Rice - Arsenal

Fabian Ruiz - Paris Saint-Germain

Raphinha - Barcelona

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid

Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain

Florian Wirtz - Liverpool

Women’s award

Sandy Baltimore - Chelsea

Barbara Banda - Orlando Pride

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

Lucy Bronze - Chelsea

Klara Buhl - Bayern Munich

Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal

Sofia Cantore - Washington Spirit

Steph Catley - Arsenal

Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current

Melchie Dumornay - Lyon

Emily Fox - Arsenal

Cristiana Girella - Juventus

Esther Gonzalez - Gotham FC

Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona

Patri Guijarro - Barcelona

Amanda Gutierres - Palmeiras

Hannah Hampton - Chelsea

Pernille Harder - Bayern Munich

Lindsey Heaps - Lyon

Chloe Kelly - Arsenal

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum - Arsenal

Marta - Orlando Pride

Clara Mateo - Paris

Ewa Pajor - Barcelona

Claudia Pina - Barcelona

Alexia Putellas - Barcelona

Alessia Russo - Arsenal

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - Chelsea

Caroline Weir - Real Madrid

Leah Williamson - Arsenal

Who won the Ballon d’Or last year?

Last year’s men’s award was won by Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, with the women’s award won by Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí.

How to watch the Ballon d'Or 2025

The Ballon d’Or ceremony 2025 will be available to watch via ceremony TNT Sports.

Ballon d’Or 2025 streaming details