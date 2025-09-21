Scotland pair make impression off the bench for respective clubs

Lennon Miller made his long-awaited Serie A debut on Saturday night but his special moment was dampened somewhat by a resounding home defeat for his Udinese side.

The 19-year-old Scotland international joined the Italian oufit in a £4.75million move from Motherwell during the summer but has been left kicking his heels on the bench in the opening weeks of the season.

His only action of the 2025-26 campaign prior to this weekend was a last minute substitute appearance for Scotland in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus in Hungary earlier this month.

Lennon Miller made a late substitute appearance for Scotland in the World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. | PA

Miller had not played any club football since May 18 when he took part in his last competitive match for Motherwell in a 1-1 draw against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Udinese boss Kosta Runjaic spoke about Miller's lack of action prior to the weekend match against AC Milan, revealing he was planning to introduce the midfielder into his line-up soon.

He explained: "We certainly don't need to teach Lennon Miller how to play football. He knows how to play all right. But he needs to go through this integration period, given that he hasn't played much in the last month. "He's very diligent and is making excellent progress. I'm very happy he's here."

Making an impression off the bench

True to his word, Runjaic handed Miller his first taste of Italian football by introducing him to the home fans in the 81st minute of the Stadio Friuli clash, but the match was already lost, with Udinese 3-0 down to Milan, which is how the match finished.

Miller, however, ensured he made an impression in his 13 minutes on the park (nine minutes plus added time) with two attempts on goal. His 88th minute header from a Thomas Kristensen cross was saved by Milan goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano while the Scot also sent a right-footed shot over the bar from outside the box in the fourth minute of added time. Miller will now hope for another opportunity when Udinese host Palermo in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night.

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson in discussion with head coach Vincenzo Italiano during the Serie A match against Genoa at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lewis Ferguson also stepped off the bench to help Bologna secure a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Genoa at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday afternoon.

Bologna were a goal down when captain Ferguson was brought on with 72 minutes on the clock. Within seconds of the Scotland midfielder's arrival, the hosts were level Santiago Castro flicking home an equaliser.

Ferguson was then heavily involved in earning Bologna an injury-time penalty as he pressurised Valentin Carboni into handling the ball in the box as the pair contested a corner-kick. The penalty was awarded after a VAR check and Riccardo Orsolini stepped up to secure the three points for Bologna by converting from the spot.

Ferguson has only started one match for Bologna so far this term after a suffering a calf injury which disrupted his pre-season preparations.