The 69th annual Ballon d’Or awards are just over a month away, as France Football magazine prepare to announce which footballing icon will be crowned as the world’s best for 2025.

One of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the football calendar, the committee met at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris earlier this week and are set to announce the list of nominees set to be announced on Thursday 7 August, ahead of the event itself, which takes place this year on Monday 22 September 2025 at Théâtre du Châtelet in the French capital.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the current holder of the award, though the ACL injury which wrecked his 2024/25 campaign has ruled him out of contention to the retain the trophy. Three of the last five events have resulted in Argentina icon Lionel Messi being named as the winner of the award, though the Inter Miami star is also not in the running for the second year in succession.

However, Scotland hero Scott McTominay is widely expected to be named amongst the nominees after his vital role in Napoli’s title win earlier this year, becoming the first Scottish player to be nominated for the award since Ally McCoist in 1987.

But who is the favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or award this year? Here are the latest odds for the Ballon d’Or 2025.*

*All odds are offered by bet365 and subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain The favourite to win the award, the French forward won Ligue 1, he Coupe de France and the Champions League last year with Paris Saint-Germain. He has odds of 1/4 to win the Ballon d'Or award. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Lamine Yamal - Barcelona The teenager superstar is a big favourite to win the award, with odds as short as 3/1. Just 18-years-old, he'd be the youngest winner of the award in it's history. | Getty Images

3 . Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain A key cog into Paris Saint-Germain's continental treble win last season, he also won the Nations League with Portugal back in June. His odds are winning the Ballon d'Or are priced at 12/1. | SNS Group