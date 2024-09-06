England travel to Republic of Ireland tomorrow as the two rivals face off in their Nations League opener at Aviva Stadium.

Nearly nine weeks on from their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, a new-look England return to competitive action as a clash against rivals Republic of Ireland opens their Nations League campaign.

Already viewed as a grudge match between two neighbouring nations, the ante has been upped even further, with England duo Declan Rice and Jack Grealish facing the Republic of Ireland for the first time since they switched international allegiance, while the appointment of former Republic of Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley as the Three Lions’ new interim boss adds even more fuel to the drama.

A sold out crowd is expected at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, with the bulk of the spectators hoping to see a surprise home win against the European Championship finalists, who have been hit by a spate of injuries. England are without key trio Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden for the game, though Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes could make their international debut after being included in the senior squad for the first time. There’ll also be interest for Scottish football fans, with Celtic pair Adam Idah and Liam Scales part of the Irish squad for the game.

It is certain to be a game full of intrigue, but when did Ireland last taste victory against their English rivals? Here is everything you need to know about Ireland’s full record against England, their last win and the last five results between the nations.

Frank Lampard scores during 1-1 during the international friendly match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium in 2013. | Getty Images

Ireland v England head-to-head record

The teams have faced each other a total of 16 times, not including the abandoned friendly clash in 1995. Eight of those games have been competitive fixtures, with the other eight games played as international friendlies. They last faced each other in 2022 at Wembley Stadium in a behind-closed-doors friendly, where Gareth Southgate’s side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, Jaden Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at an empty Wembley Stadium.

From their 16 games played, Ireland have just two wins, giving them a 12.5% win percentage. England have won a total of six times - a 37.5% win percentage, while a further eight games have ended in a draw. From the nation’s eight competitive fixtures, England have won two, Ireland have won one and the other five have ended in a draw.

When did Ireland last win against England

The Republic of Ireland have lost just one of their last eight games against the Three Lions, but haven’t tasted victory against them for 36 years.

Ireland’s first win against England came on Wednesday 21 September 1949 at Goodison Park, when goals from Con Martin (pen) and Peter Farrell sealed a 2-0 win that saw them become the first foreign team to defeat England on home turf. There were 51,047 supporters packed into Everton’s home stadium for the international friendly and the referee that night was Scottish official, Jack Mowat.

However, it took Ireland 39 years to repeat the feat, with the Irish team’s last win against England coming on Sunday 12 June 1988 during the group stages of the European Championships. A sixth minute strike from Ray Houghton would seal a 1-0 win for Jack Charlton’s team in Stuttgart, Germany. However, neither side would make it to the knockout stages of the tournament, with both sides exiting at the group stage.

England line up that night: Shilton, Stevens, Sansom, Webb, M. Wright, Adams, Robson, Waddle, Beardsley, Lineker, Barnes.

Ireland line up that night: Bonner, Morris, Hughton, McCarthy, Moran, Whelan, McGrath, Houghton, Aldridge, Stapleton, Galvin.

Ireland vs England - last five results

12 November 2020: England 3-0 Republic of Ireland (Friendly)

7 June: Republic of Ireland 0-0 England (Friendly)

29 May 2013: England 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Friendly)

15 February 1995: Republic of Ireland 0-0 England (Friendly- Abandoned after 27 minutes because of crowd violence)