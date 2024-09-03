The Scotland international has followed in the footsteps of two former Rangers stars in making a surprise move to the Major Soccer League (MLS) side.

Stuart Armstrong will become the third Scottish international to play in the MLS this season after he signed a two-year contract with Vancouver Whitecaps.

A former title winner with Celtic, the 32-year-old midfielder will link up with Scotland midfielder Ryan Gauld and joins the Canadian outfit on a free transfer following his release from newly promoted Southampton in June.

Brought to the south coast from the Scottish champions back in 2018 for a fee of £7million, Armstrong brought down the curtain on his time his six-year say St. Mary’s during the summer and was loosely linked with moves to Fiorentina and the Hoops, while he also spent time on trial with English Premier League side Brentford. However, he has now completed a surprise move across the pond to sign for Vancouver Whitecaps instead.

“We are very excited to welcome Stuart and his family to Vancouver,” said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. “He is a player who has excelled for many years at the highest levels in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally with Scotland. He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate. In addition, his passing range and elite chance creation from the midfield position will add another dimension to our team’s overall attack."

The Whitecaps are one point ahead of sixth place Portland Timbers in the MLS Western Conference division, which has them on course to reach the MLS playoffs with just nine games left in the regular season. Armstrong could make his debut this weekend, with the Canadian side facing FC Dallas at their home ground of BC Place, and the midfielder not involved in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Poland and Portugal.