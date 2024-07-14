As Englands fans count down the hours until the European Championship final against Spain in Berlin, conversations on which players should line up as part of England's starting XI are in full flow.

Gareth Southgate's side headed to the tournament as bookies favourites but start the game in the German capital as underdogs after Spain’s impressive Euros campaign saw them pick up six wins from six - but can England halt that run?

There’s certainly enough talent to do it, with the likes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are almost certain to be in the 11 names picked by Southgate this evening. However, as Ollie Watkins has shown in the semi final win over the Netherlands there are many others who can contribute, such is the strength of England’s 26-man squad at the tournament.