England Euros Squad: The Three Lions gobsmacking £1.3b squad valuation revealed as each player's transfer value confirmed - including Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 12:26 BST

Euro 2024 favourites England will head to the tournament with an astonishing £1.5 billion squad value. From Jude Bellingham to Kobbie Mainoo, here are their 20 most valuable players.

As Englands fans count down the hours until the European Championship final against Spain in Berlin, conversations on which players should line up as part of England's starting XI are in full flow.

Gareth Southgate's side headed to the tournament as bookies favourites but start the game in the German capital as underdogs after Spain’s impressive Euros campaign saw them pick up six wins from six - but can England halt that run?

There’s certainly enough talent to do it, with the likes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are almost certain to be in the 11 names picked by Southgate this evening. However, as Ollie Watkins has shown in the semi final win over the Netherlands there are many others who can contribute, such is the strength of England’s 26-man squad at the tournament.

But who is the most valuable? We took a deep dive into popular German football statistics website TransferMarkt to discover how much each value England players was worth their jaw-dropping £1.3 billion pound squad.

£154.4 million

1. Jude Bellingham

£154.4 million | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

£128.9 million

2. Phil Foden

£128.9 million | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

£120.4 million

3. Bukayo Saka

£120.4 million | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

£103.2 million

4. Declan Rice

£103.2 million Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

