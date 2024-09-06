There was utter deflation in the Scotland ranks following the injury-time defeat to Poland at Hampden in their opening Nations League A fixture on Thursday.
Steve Clarke's side needed a positive result and performance to lift spirits after the abject nature of their Euro 2024 campaign which saw them exit the group stages as the worst ranked side in the tournament.
Falling 2-0 behind to in the first half was not part of the script as a familiar-looking Scotland side paid the price for missed chances and mistakes at the back to leave themselves a mountain to climb.
But climb it they did with a stirring second half fightback that saw goals from Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay bring Scotland level as Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak made their senior international debuts off the bench.
But a clumsy challenge from defender Grant Hanley in the fifth minute of added time allowed Poland's Nicola Zalewski to score the winner from the penalty spot to leave the Tartan Army stunned.
The performance was certainly an improvement as Scotland rediscovered the energy, aggression and attacking intent that was noticeable only by its absence during the finals in Germany.
But the result casts further scrutiny over Clarke and his players who now have to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Lisbon on Sunday looking to improve their current record of one win in 13 games.
Who were the Scotland stand-outs against Poland? Who let the side down? Here is how the Scotland players rated for their performance, ranked from worst to best, according to statistics website FotMob.