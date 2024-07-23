After dispatching MLS outfit DC United 4-0 in their opening game of the US tour, Celtic now face a battle against four-time English Premier League champions Manchester City in North Carolina.

Both champions of their respective leagues last season, Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops side will be hoping to impress their travelling fans against the might of Pep Guardiola’s star-studded team and continue their free scoring pre-season form that has resulted in them scoring nine goals in their last two friendlies.

A Matt O’Riley double followed by strikes from James Forrest and Mikey Johnston helped them start their stint across the pond with a bang on Saturday at the Audi Field in Washington DC, and now they will make the short journey to North Carolina for a glamour friendly at the 50k seater Kenan Memorial Stadium.

But who start for both sides in North Carolina? Could Kasper Schmeichel make his Celtic debut after joining the squad last week? Will Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland be included for the Cityzens - and which youngsters will be handed further opportunities to impress against high-class opposition?

The Scotsman has predicted how we think Celtic and Manchester City will line up, with a number of big names returning for both squads.

GK: Viljami Sinisalo - Celtic The recent signing from Aston Villa should make his first start, with Scott Bain handed the goalkeeping role in Celtic's three previous friendlies and Kasper Schmeichel still likely to be given extra time to recover from Euro 2024.

GK: Stefan Ortega - Man City While regular number one Ederson is in the US with City, he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. We think Ortega will be given an opportunity in the nets.

RB: Anthony Ralston - Celtic He returned to the squad at the weekend following his extended rest due to his Euro 2024 exploits. With Alistair Johnston still recovering, Ralston can build up his minutes ahead of the new season against the Cityzens.