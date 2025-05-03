How to watch the Old Firm derby

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic meet for the fifth and final time this season as the Old Firm foes go head-to-head at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

Celtic arrive at the home of their arch-rivals as champions after clinching the Scottish Premiership title last weekend with a 5-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ side are 17 points clear at the top of the table and will secure a ninth domestic treble if they defeat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

They are, however, looking to avoid a third successive defeat in this fixture after losing their two previous meetings against Rangers - a 3-0 reverse in the New Year derby at Ibrox before the 3-2 loss at Parkhead in March.

A third straight victory over Celtic in the same season for the first time since 1996-97 would provide Rangers with some consolation amid a trophyless season which saw them sack manager Philippe Clement in February and replace him with interim manager Barry Ferguson.

A 2-2 draw at St Mirren last weekend was the seventh consecutive league match where Rangers have conceded two or more goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic's Paulo Bernardo and Rangers' Hamza Igamane in action during the Old Firm match at Ibrox on January 2, 2025. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic match details

The final Scottish Premiership Old Firm fixture of the season takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Kick-off is 12pm.

Rangers v Celtic TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11am. Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm.

Rangers v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a NowTV day pass for £14.99 or sign up for a six-month contract for £26. Rangers TV and Celtic TV will also be screening the match live for overseas subscribers only.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has trained with a mask after a minor operation on a cracked cheekbone. Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling (Achilles) are out for the season while Tom Lawrence remains out. Neraysho Kasanwirjo has recovered from a knee problem and played in the Glasgow Cup final against Celtic during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have lost Jota to a serious knee injury and Dane Murray is also out for the season with a knee problem. Alistair Johnston (hip) also drops out but Yang Hyun-jun could return and Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn are expected to shake off knocks. Kasper Schmeichel (shoulder) is still out.

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Frank Connor and Dougie Potter the assistant referees. Andrew Dallas will be on VAR duties.