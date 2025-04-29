The referee and VAR officials have been confirmed for the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic this weekend.

Rangers and Celtic will lock horns for this fifth time this season on Sunday, as the two Glasgow giants meet at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership (kick off. 12.30pm).

While the result will have no bearing on either club’s league position after Celtic confirmed themselves as champions with a 5-0 win over Dundee United last Saturday, there is no such thing as an Old Firm dead rubber, with both sets of supporters desperate for their team to get one over their fierce rivals one more time in the 24/25 season.

Despite the Hoops dominance of the top flight this season though, it is Rangers who have enjoyed the upper hand in the Old Firm of late, having won their last two games against Brendan Rodgers’ side. A 3-0 win at Ibrox at new year was followed up by a dramatic 3-2 victory at Celtic in March, and interim head coach Barry Ferguson will be hoping he can make it a hat trick of wins in order to restore some pride following a dismal domestic campaign.

The away side will head into the game with real momentum though, having scored 15 goals in their last three games, with five star victories over Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Dundee United coming in the last month. A brace each from Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah, coupled with an own goal from Ryan Strain secured Rodgers’ fourth successive Scottish Premiership title last weekend as Celtic ran riot at Tannadice.

As for the hosts, their patchy form continued as they struggled to a 2-2 draw with St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium. Despite twice taking the lead through Cyriel Dessers and Nicolas Raskin, the Gers were pegged back by the Paisley outfit, with the result meaning they trail Celtic by 17 points going into this weekend’s game.

With bragging rights on the line in Glasgow, the Scottish FA have now confirmed the match officials for Sunday’s crunch clash:

Rangers' Ianis Hagi celebrates with Manager Philippe Clement as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic referee - who is referee for this weekend’s Old Firm?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Nick Walsh. He has officiated 22 Scottish Premiership games this season, taking charge of five Rangers games, and also five of Celtic’s. His most recent Rangers game was the 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell on March 1, while he also refereed Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee United on February 15.

During the 2024/25 season, Walsh has handed out a total of 86 yellow cards (3.91 per game), and six red cards (0.27 per game). He has six Rangers players this season, and five Celtic players.

He awards an average of 22.77 fouls per game. Rangers have won 60% of the games he has taken charge of this season, whereas Celtic have won 80% of the games he has officiated this season.