Chaotic Barry Ferguson effect in full swing - how Rangers boss got last laugh over Celtic frivolity

A Celtic Park victory to savour for much-derided appointment

Life will never be boring with Barry Ferguson. This alone is not of course sufficient recommendation to give him the manager’s job on a full-time basis. Not when Rangers could probably do with some calm stability.

Bazball seems to involve a degree of chaos. After five defeats in a row at Parkhead, Rangers might have taken hanging on for a point despite the fact they were 2-0 ahead at half time. There was only one team who looked to have the bit between their teeth as the game reached the latter stages and it wasn’t Rangers, understandably given their midweek exertions.

But it only takes a few seconds for the tide to turn again. Fortune’s wheel turned in favour of Ferguson’s men, again. Celtic skipper-for-the-day Cameron Carter-Vickers missed a header. Alistair Johnston then slipped while trying to retrieve the situation. Although the Canadian international did well to recover, he only managed to get a nick on the ball as the powerful Igamane drove towards goal.

Rangers substitute Hamza Igamane scores to his side 3-2 ahead at Celtic Park. | Getty Images

The ball fell kindly for the 21-year-old Moroccan. He rifled a shot beyond Kasper Schmeichel. The ball exploded into one net and behind another, the protective meshing temporarily installed at the visiting section, 2,400 fans exploded.

The contents of the away dugout spilled down the touchline. Vaclav Cerny, who had just been substituted, sprinted towards the corner spraying a water bottle as he went, much to the displeasure of Celtic fans sitting in the front rows.

Cerny was chasing Igamane, who was on his way to celebrate with the Rangers supporters. These fans were settling very nicely back into Parkhead, thank you very much.

Most had been inside since around 10.30am. It would have been a bind to spend so long inside a stadium, especially a rival’s home, if defeat was all that lay in store. This looked like being these fans' fate when Celtic equalised through Reo Hatate with 16 minutes left following Luke McCowan’s precise through ball.

But so many hours in enemy territory proved to be time well spent for these Rangers supporters.

They had been asked to assemble near Celtic Park two hours before kick-off before being escorted across the road to the stadium. It seemed somewhat excessive but these fans, who have not been inside Celtic Park in such numbers since 2018, were later glad they had not risked missing kick-off.

Nico Raskin set Rangers on their way as Celtic's St Patrick’s Day celebrations - the club's Irish players and managers were celebrated before the game - began very quickly to fall flat. He got in front of Jeffrey Schlupp to glance a header into the corner from James Tavernier’s corner just four minutes in.

The diminutive Belgian's head hurt Celtic again when he flicked on Tavernier’s cross and the ball fell for the unmarked Mohamed Diomande. He took a touch before neatly finishing into the corner to make it 2-0 eight minutes before half time.

Nicolas Raskin celebrates after scoring Rangers opener against Celtic. | Getty Images

Was this a glimpse of Old Firm life after Kyogo for Celtic? Or was it the Barry Ferguson effect? He can't have covered much more ground in the days when he was patrolling the midfield in such duels. Ferguson picked up a booking shortly after the Diomande goal for straying too far down the touchline, which he later admitted he was irked by. “It’s a small technical area,” he pleaded in mitigation.

He certainly did not seem intimidated by the so-called Old Firm specialist standing just yards away. Brendan Rodgers cannot win every such game but this is now two consecutive defeats and three matches in a row where Celtic have conceded three times against Rangers.

Of course, one of those included a cup final win so it’s far from crisis time yet. Celtic are also the little matter of 13 points ahead of their rivals and were missing the influential Callum McGregor, although McCowan, the skipper's replacement, was always trying to make things happen.

Just too many of Celtic’s top performers were either absent or playing well below par, with Nicolas Kuhn replaced by Adam Idah at half-time.

Still, Celtic came close to securing a famous comeback win, which would have been held up as further evidence of Rodgers’ Midas touch in this fixture. Maeda’s header from Jota’s cross shortly after half-time felt ominous for the visitors and when Hatate steered into the corner to make it 2-2, the match seemed to be heading in only one direction.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson (left) alongside Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Ferguson and his assistants – Neil McCann being the most conspicuous of the squadron – deserve credit for their game management. Some might have considered Igamane’s introduction, with just eight minutes left, to have been on the tardy side. It turned out Ferguson and co knew best.

The idea the former Rangers captain could come in and resume a managerial career that had peaked when leading Kelty Rangers into the SPFL was ridiculed. Celtic fans in particular enjoyed much frivolity on social media sites. Ferguson and his assistants were lampooned but he and they had the last laugh here.

The interim manager disappeared down the tunnel at the end with a wave to the directors’ box while being followed by two police officers, who had moved in closer following the rumpus after Rangers’ winner. Ferguson had barely noticed what was going on over his shoulder – he was too busy planting a smacker on a ball he grabbed off the ground. He then quickly re-focused to help steer his players through the remaining minutes.