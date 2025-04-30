When is the 2025 Scottish Cup final? Celtic v Aberdeen kick-off time, TV details and ticket allocations set
Celtic and Aberdeen will meet in the Scottish Cup final for the first time in eight years next month after booking their place in the end-of-season showpiece.
In the first semi-final at Hampden two weekends ago, holders Celtic thrashed 2021 winners St Johnstone 5-0 as Brendan Rodgers’ side made it comfortably through to a third successive final.
The game between Aberdeen and Hearts 24 hours later was more dramatic with Jimmy Thelin's men prevailing 2-1 after extra-time after the Edinburgh side had been reduced to nine men.
As a result, Celtic and Aberdeen will meet at the national stadium on the afternoon of Saturday, May 24 to decide who will lift the trophy. The match will kick off at 3pm, which will be welcomed by both sets of fans after the 2023 Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle started at 5.30pm to avoid a TV clash with the FA Cup final. The match will be screened live by both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports, who are the principal broadcast partners for the competition.
Aberdeen have confirmed that they have secured over 20,000 tickets for the Hampden showpiece after agreeing to cover the cost of any unsold tickets. A club statement read: “This will be the largest allocation we have received for a final in recent years and was only secured after agreeing to underwrite the cost of any unsold tickets.
“After extensive discussions, we were initially faced with the option of accepting a guaranteed 16,800 tickets, with a potential (but not guaranteed) additional 2,000 tickets. However, driven by our collective belief and confidence in the Red Army, and wanting to give every Dons supporter the best opportunity of being there to back Jimmy and the team on Saturday 24th May at Hampden, we agreed to underwrite a larger allocation which includes the North Stand up to the halfway line.
“We believe this significant allocation is a testament to our commitment to ensuring as many fans as possible can support the team at this crucial match.”
Ticket prices have been frozen at last year’s prices, which ranged from £40-£50 for adult tickets, and £25 to £30 for Over 65s and Under 16s.
The previous Scottish Cup final between the sides in 2017 ended with the Celtic claiming a 2-1 victory thanks to an injury-time winner from Tom Rogic. Celtic and Aberdeen have met in the final on seven occasions with the Hoops winning four and the Dons victorious in three. Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup in 1990 while Celtic are bidding for their third success in a row which will secure a treble.
There are four remaining rounds of William Hill Premiership matches due to take place before the Scottish Cup final, with Aberdeen and Celtic due to meet on league duty at Pittodrie on Wednesday, May 14 at 8pm. Celtic have already clinched the title after their 5-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday left them 17 points clear of Rangers with four matches left while they also won the Scottish League Cup in December after defeating Rangers in the final on penalties following a 3-3 draw.
