Champions reign supreme again with five-star show amid tributes and disruptions

Hampden in the sun may be to come. But first it was Tannadice on a slightly dreich Spring afternoon as Celtic completed the second step of what they hope will be a coveted treble.

Tedious! some have cried. It was certainly straightforward as the visitors scored five times for the third game in succession. They galloped into a three-goal lead by half-time as wrapping up a fourth title win at Tannadice since 1981 proved as easy as peeling a tangerine.

It turned into a game of shootie-in for substitute James Forrest as his teammates tried in vain to get him off the mark for the season, which would have meant he has scored at least one goal for the club in sixteen straight seasons. There’s time left, including next weekend’s final Old Firm game of the season and next month’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.

Celtic players celebrate winning another Scottish Premiership title in the away changing room at Tannadice (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 33-year-old winger made an emotional appearance at a press conference afterwards, where he regretted taking shots when he might otherwise have passed. Few of his teammates had cared, and still fewer fans. Indeed, these supporters were the ones urging him to shoot each time he came within a few yards of the box – and sometimes when he was even further out. He might not have got his goal but Forrest left the field having been elevated to Celtic’s most decorated-ever player with 26 honours, including 13 championship titles. It was quite a cameo.

The football appeared incidental at times amid tributes and demonstrations. A near-impeccable minute’s silence was held for Pope Francis, whose funeral was taking place at the same time in Rome.

The away fans were not so happy with United’s stance on ticket prices for the match, hence the delay after 13 minutes after a shower of tangerines landed on the pitch in front of the old Shed end. A banner was displayed at the same time: “Enjoy the fruits of our labour”.

Daizen Maeda certainly did. The Celtic forward enjoyed a vitamin C boost when he picked up one of the tangerines and ate it in an interesting variation on Willie Johnston taking a slurp from a beer can before delivering a corner while at Vancouver Whitecaps. United fans were certainly in need of something a bit stronger than fruit juice. They were queuing up to get out after 47 minutes, when Adam Idah headed in to make it 4-0.

Celtic fans protest over ticket pricing by throwing tangerines onto the pitch (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Those who left at this point missed the second protest from Celtic fans, this time involving beach balls. “Stop pricing fans out of football,” was the accompanying and very sound demand from behind the goal.

The Celtic supporters had been given this part of the ground along with the Jerry Kerr and Jim McLean Fair Play Stands but with some tickets priced as high as £43, these fans were not as appreciative as they might otherwise have been. This was particularly true after it emerged that some home tickets had been available for as little as £10. United argued that this was part of a ticket promotion.

It didn’t stop the Celtic fans flooding into Tannadice and nor did it stop the home fans flooding out. The last 40 or so minutes were played out with a backdrop of empty tangerine-coloured seats. It’s been a good season for Jim Goodwin’s men and they remain in contention for a European spot but few supporters want to see their own ground turn into a party venue for opposition fans. “No offence, lads, we will be back for the St Mirren game,” you could almost hear them assure the players over their shoulder as they headed off to do better things with their afternoon.

United were always on a hiding to nothing here. Brendan Rodgers had urged his players to finish things off in style on the eve of the match and they did this and then some. It’s now 16 goals in four visits to Tannadice with none conceded. It is though Rodgers’ first victory at the ground following the 0-0 draw in December.

The hosts started fairly brightly as well. Ross Docherty headed just over and a Ruari Paton shot was gathered by Viljami Sinisalo. Then came the tangerines. While that sounds like a positive development for Dundee United, it wasn’t the case here. Celtic used the delay caused by the succulent missiles to re-group. All their players seemed to come back re-energised, not just Maeda.

The Japanese forward, who had started through the middle, headed past from a Greg Taylor flick on shortly afterwards. Another flick, this time from Liam Scales following an Arne Engels corner, led to Celtic taking the lead through a Ryan Strain own goal after half an hour. The full-back, in attempting to clear the danger from Jota, saw the ball rebound off his shin into the goal.

It broke the seal though Jota, who was credited by some as having scored the goal, was replaced moments afterwards after coming off worse in a 50-50 battle for the ball with Allan Campbell on the edge of the box. Idah came on and Celtic’s momentum was barely disrupted. They struck twice more before half-time. First Maeda, who was pushed out wide following Idah’s arrival, delivered a teasing ball which Kuhn, who had arrived from the opposite right flank, finished with his weaker foot. Maeda was unstoppable at this point, as was Kuhn. The pair interlinked again via an Idah dummy, with Kuhn taking advantage of the space and time to pick his spot.

