Rumour Mill: Rangers get huge boost ahead of January | Celtic take defender on trial | Striker opens up on Rangers interest

Boost for Rangers with the January transfer window around the corner, defender training with Celtic and which striker has spoken about Rangers’ interest in him?

Rangers given green light to pursue Davis

January boost: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers have received a boost in their pursuit of Steven Davis with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reportedly happy for the Northern Irishman to leave St Mary’s next month.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard has earmarked Davis - whose contract is up in the summer - as the missing cog in his midfield.

The 33-year-old can talk to interested clubs from January onwards and while Saints could request a fee for the veteran, they are happy to waive any payment as a payback for his six years with the English Premier League club. (The Sun)

Perez training with Celtic

Celtic have taken American defender Manny Perez on trial. The 19-year-old posted photos of himself in Hoops training gear to his Instagram stories.

The North Carolina State University man has appeared for the USMNT’s Under-20 side, and has featured in the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship.

The right-back has been training with Celtic in recent weeks. (The Scotsman)

Moult: Rangers link had me ‘buzzing’

Preston striker Louis Moult has admitted that being linked with a move to Rangers was “really flattering”.

Speaking to the Open Goal podcast, the ex-Motherwell forward said: “It was a strange one because there were rumours here, there and everywhere. I’m on social media and I read stuff and it was just flattering really, I was buzzing.

“You know, a big club like [Rangers] wanting me, I was buzzing and I was thinking ‘let’s see what happens’. But nothing ever came of it. I believe there was interest from a number of clubs in the SPFL as well as down south.” (The Sun)

McInnes rues impossible striker hunt

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen’s current lack of a cutting edge is a direct result of being unable to afford the goalscorers he identified and tried to sign last summer. The Dons manager did have a number of suitable targets lined up but all those efforts ended in failure through a lack of the money needed to clinch the deals.

McInnes said: “We tried for five or six different strikers and the money wasn’t enough, so you have to work with the ones you’ve got and try to make them better.” (The Scotsman)

Gers linked with Gills forward

Rangers have been credited with an interest in League One top scorer Tom Eaves, with Umar Sadiq almost certainly on his way out of Ibrox next month and several clubs keeping tabs on Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke.

Eaves, who was loosely linked with Hibs last month, has hit 13 goals for Gillingham this season so far and, standing 6ft 5in tall, would appear to be a like-for-like replacement for on-loan Roma forward Sadiq. He has also had spells with Oldham, Bolton, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Yeovil and Bury. (The Scotsman)

PFA Scotland in racist attacks plea

PFA Scotland has demanded an end to a series of incidents of racist abuse of players in Scotland. A man has been given a police warning over abuse directed towards Falkirk’s Dennon Lewis, and Celtic winger Scott Sinclair and Aberdeen full-back Shay Logan both hit back at acts of racism last week. Two men were arrested on Saturday after Motherwell defender Christian Mbulu was the subject of alleged racist abuse.

PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart said: “It is incredibly disappointing to see the recent rise in verbal racist attacks in Scottish football in the last few weeks. No player should have to face verbal abuse of any sort at their workplace, it is totally unacceptable and must stop.” (The Scotsman)

Dundee United probe ‘blacked-up’ player

Dundee United Football Club is set to quiz a player after pictures of a man “blacked up” for a fancy dress party emerged. The photo was posted on social media over the weekend, with many claiming it was the United defender Jamie Robson. Now the club has launched an investigation into whether the person in the picture is 20-year-old Robson as it’s still not clear that the defender is the man in the image. (The Scotsman)