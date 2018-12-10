Celtic latest: America Under-20 talent on trial | Decision on defender’s future?

An American Under-20 international is training with Celtic plus: has a decision been made on a defender’s future?

Perez training with Celtic

USA Under-20 international Manny Perez is training with Celtic. The defender, who featured for the USMNT’s youth team at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship currently plays for North Carolina State University.

He posted an image to his Instagram story last week showing him in Hoops gear.

Perez’s time at Celtic suggests that Brendan Rodgers is looking to strengthen his options at right-back, which may be bad news for Cristian Gamboa and youngster Anthony Ralston.

Gamboa featured for the Hoops in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell but while Ralston got a look-in last season, he seems to have fallen out of favour and Mikael Lustig has little competition for the position.

Brendan Rodgers is running the rule over an American right-back. Picture: SNS Group

Benkovic ‘will see out Celtic loan’

Claude Puel has offered a major boost to Celtic by playing down reports he could recall the defender if Harry Maguire exits Leicester in the January transfer window. The Croatian defender has settled in well at Parkhead and has become a first pick for Brendan Rodgers.

Foxes boss Puel said: “We cannot ever guarantee, but Harry Maguire decided this summer to remain with us, to play a full season. He is happy with us, he saw the quality of the team, the ambition, his fantastic team-mates, and, of course, for Harry or other valuable players of the club, it’s important to keep our best players until the end of the season and continue this work.

“In the past, Leicester took the right decisions. We saw this with [Riyad] Mahrez last season.

“It was important to maintain the squad until the end of the season, to keep all our players to player and perform.”

Benkovic has spoken of his desire to win trophies with Celtic and is quoted as saying: “I really want to be here all season and I want to win trophies for Celtic. To enjoy that success with the fans would be priceless.”