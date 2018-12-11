Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes rues impossible task in search for striker

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen’s current lack of a cutting edge is a direct result of being unable to afford the goalscorers he identified and tried to sign last summer.

The Dons manager sold Adam Rooney to Salford City during the close season but has so far found it impossible to replace a player who scored 88 goals in 197 games for the club.​

McInnes did have a number of suitable targets lined up but all those efforts ended in failure through a lack of the money needed to clinch the deals, and the frustration wasn’t limited to strikers ​

Missing out on making midfielder Ryan Christie’s loan move permanent was arguably the most disappointing of all for McInnes as, along with Kenny McLean’s move to Norwich City, it reduced Aberdeen’s creativity.​

The Celtic midfielder’s seven goals so far this season is as many as the Pittodrie club’s forwards James Wilson, Sam Cosgrove, Bruce Anderson and Stevie May have managed among them.​

Defender Scott McKenna’s winner at Ibrox is the only goal they have scored in their last four games and McInnes, pictured, insists it is time at least one of his strikers finally takes the initiative to solve the problem. He said:“We tried hard to get Ryan Christie – we were looking for that No 10 role to be filled by him. ​

“We never got the striker we wanted in the summer window. We tried for five or six different strikers and the money wasn’t enough, so you have to work with the ones you’ve got and try to make them better. Every player has an opportunity – they’ve had enough game-time to show their qualities.

“I would quite like the fact that my strikers were playing well and scoring goals, so when it comes to picking my team it’s an easy decision to make. ​

“It’s the same for any manager – you would like that settled team. We’ve been settled defensively for the last few games and in the middle of the park.​

“I’ve been pretty pleased with what we’re getting on the competitive side and elements of control. At centre-forward, I’m probably looking for someone to make my mind up about who should be playing the next game. The best way to do that is scoring goals.”​

It doesn’t help that top scorer Gary Mackay-Steven is still missing for the visit of Livingston as he recovers from the serious head injury suffered in the Betfred Cup final defeat by Celtic.​

The former Parkhead winger’s misfortune gave teenager Connor McLennan the chance to impress as substitute and despite the loss he didn’t disappoint.​

In fact McInnes was so impressed that he started the youngster in the win over Rangers and Saturday’s home defeat by St Johnstone.​

That defeat wasn’t exactly the way McLennan wanted to celebrate signing a new three-year deal 24 hours previously, but he is confident that given another chance against Livingston he can provide the spark to reignite Aberdeen’s season. ​

McLennan said: “I think the manager has given me that shot because that’s what I’ve been doing at the younger age group.​

“There’s a lot of games still to come this month and the more games I get and the team get we’ll gel and get that spark.​

“The talent we have at the top end of the pitch with James Wilson, Stevie May, Niall McGinn and Gary Mackay-Steven means there are goals in the team.​

“It’s just a case of creating enough chances and there will come a time when we start finishing them.​

“It definitely gave me a lot of confidence how quickly the manager turned to me at Hampden and hopefully I can repay that faith he has shown in me.​

“Going to Ibrox for the first time and playing in our win there was brilliant and I was buzzing.​

“I was pleased with the way I played even though I know I have more to give.”