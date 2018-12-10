Rangers latest: 13-goal striker on Gers radar | One player slammed after Dundee draw

Rangers have been linked with League One’s top scorer so far and which player are Gers fans slating after the dull draw with Dundee?

Eaves linked with Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard looks bemused at Dens Park. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers have been credited with an interest in League One top scorer Tom Eaves, with Umar Sadiq almost certainly on his way out of Ibrox next month and several clubs keeping tabs on Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke.

Eaves, who was loosely linked with Hibs last month, has hit 13 goals for Gillingham this season so far and, standing 6ft 5in tall, would appear to be a like-for-like replacement for on-loan Roma forward Sadiq.

He has also had spells with Oldham, Bolton, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Yeovil and Bury.

Tavernier slammed after lacklustre draw

Rangers fans have turned on captain James Tavernier after the draw with ten-man Dundee on Sunday, with some supporters suggesting he isn’t fit to be the captain.

One supporter suggested handing the armband to goalkeeper Allan McGregor, with a fellow Gers fan replying: “Tavernier isn’t a captain - I don’t care if [Steven] Gerrard, Richard Gough and Barry Ferguson announce him captain he isn’t one it’s as simple as that. I don’t think Gerrard would been keen on having a goalie as a captain though.”

Another Light Blues follower wrote: “Tavernier is probably the worst right-back in the Premiership, he is good at taking pens, okay at going forward but a dreadful defender.”

The former Wigan defender was also branded “spineless” as Rangers fans took their anger out on the team after the disappointing stalemate at Dens Park.