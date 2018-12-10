Dundee United to probe player over claims he ‘blacked up’ for party

Have your say

Dundee United Football Club is set to quiz a player after pictures of a man “blacked up” for a fancy dress party emerged.

The photo was posted on social media over the weekend, with many claiming it was the United defender Jamie Robson.

Now the club has launched an investigation into whether the person in the picture is 20-year-old Robson as it’s still not clear that the defender is the man in the image.

READ MORE: Show Racism the Red Card respond to Brendan Rodgers comments

The picture shows a man wearing a hi-vis bib, an umbrella hat, a white T-shirt and shorts with black leggings underneath.

He is seen holding two signs - one reading “Cheap as Chips!” with pairs of sunglasses attached and another reading “Buy 1 Get 5 free!” with bracelets.

Several Dundee United fans condemned the image as racist and called for the club to fire Robson as a result.

READ MORE: Two arrested over alleged racial abuse at Hearts v Motherwell

Richard Wilson on Twitter said: “Dundee United’s Jamie Robson is obviously getting into trouble for this bit of fancy dress.

“Some calling for a sacking - unsure whether its that or just a very sharp education the boy needs.”

Another user said: “Jamie Robson blacked up for a night out? What a fantastic excuse to rip up his contract.

“Second time in 12 months he’s brought club into disrepute.

“Brainless on and off the pitch.”

A spokesman for Dundee United said: “The club will speak to the player and the content of the discussion will remain internal.”

The incident comes nearly a year after a 45-second clip, from a Snapchat story, emerged showing Robson drinking a green liquid from a pint glass while driving.

He was called in for talks with the club, but they took no further action against him and said they were satisfied the drink was not alcoholic.

In May Robson signed a two-year extension to his deal with the Tannadice side.

He was not in the squad for United’s 1-1 draw with Greenock Morton on Saturday.