Here are the top Scottish transfer headlines this Saturday evening with the January transfer window now open in the Scottish Premiership.

Euro giants ‘consider’ megabucks move for Scotland star

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson has been tipped to make a huge move to Italian giants Inter Milan this January, with reports claiming the San Siro outfit are ‘considering’ launching a €20million for the Bologna captain. The midfielder was ruled out of Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad after suffering an ACL injury last April, but has returned to skipper Bologna over the last few weeks and his impressive return to form has resulted in him being linked to city rivals AC Milan as well as Juventus in recent months.

The 12-cap Scotland international only recently agreed a new deal with Bologna, but was linked with a switch to AC Milan last month after reportedly identified as a priority by club advisor - and Swedish football legend - Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a priority target. According to Linterista.it, Inter have has been reportedly joined the chase for Ferguson signature and is viewed by the Nerazzurri as a potential solution to their problem midfield position.

Lewis Ferguson has been linked with a move away from Bologna this January. | Getty Images

Former Celtic man released after nightmare stint

Ex-Hoops defender Dedryck Boyata has been placed on the free agent list after his difficult stint at Club Brugge was cut short by the club. The 34-year-old Belgian recently revealed he had been forced to train away from the first team at home after falling out of favour with Blauw-Zwart. He originally agreed a a three-year deal with Brugge in the summer of 2022 after leaving Hertha Berlin, but has now been released from his contract early after not appearing for the first team since November 2023.

Dedryck Boyata has not played for Club Brugge since November 2023. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool set Doak price

Liverpool have named their asking price for Scotland wonderkid Ben Doak after rejecting two multi-million pound bids from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town for the teenager yesterday, according to the Independent. The 19-year-old Scottish starlet has caught the attention of a number of English Premier League clubs after impressing on loan at Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship this season.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich had saw a bid of £16million rejected for the ex-Celtic academy star on Friday as per the Athletic, while Crystal Palace had a similar bid rebuffed by the Anfield giants as interest in Doak’s services grew on Friday. Liverpool have been impressed with the winger’s rapid progress at the Riverside Stadium and believe he can make an impact on the Reds first team when he returns in the summer, so are club reluctant to sanction a move for the player in January, resulting in them slapping a price tag of £30million on the teenager this month.

Ben Doak has been in impressive form since moving to Middlesbrough on loan from Liverpool on deadline day. | George Wood/Getty Images

Duo Rangers exit mooted

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers could end his Ibrox nightmare this month as the club look to get a number of fringe players off the wage bill this January, according to reports. The enigmatic striker joined Rangers in the summer of 2023 but has struggled for form and currently finds himself out of the first team picture following the emergence of Hamza Igamane and the return of Danilo from a long term injury.

The Nigerian striker was subject of a bid of £4.5million from MLS outfit Atlanta United in the summer, but chose to remain in Glasgow in order to fight for his Rangers future. However, Philippe Clement is now said to be happy to sanction a move for the forward as he looks to raise funds to continue his rebuild at the club, and a move to Saint-Etienne has been rumoured for the 30-year-old, leading PLZ pundit Tam McManus to admit the player could now be “on his way out” of the club.

Elsewhere, well respected German publication Bild are reporting that Rabbi Matondo is on a shortlist of targets for Bundesliga 2 strugglers Schalke, with Matondo’s former club hopeful of convincing the 24-year-old to rejoin the club on loan.

Rabbi Matondo is a reported target for a German giant this month. | Getty Images

Celtic man chased by trio of clubs

Luis Palma could become the first victim of Brendan Rodgers’ January clear out at Celtic Park, with a trio of clubs interested in taking the Honduran international on loan this month. The winger has fallen down the pecking order this season and has featured in just five Scottish Premiership games this season, which has resulted in a number of clubs making enquiries about his availability. UEFA Conference League winners Olympiacos, Italian side Genoa and a number of MLS clubs are believed to be keen on a transfer for the 24-year-old, though ambitious La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano are now reported to have joined the race for his signature.