Napoli land big win away at Genoa but Gilmour remains in reserve

Napoli reclaimed top spot in Serie A as Scott McTominay and Co bagged a 2-1 away victory at Genoa.

Goals from Frank Anguissa and Amir Rrahmani within the first 23 minutes of the encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris put Napoli in control at Genoa and while the hosts tried to stage a comeback when Andrea Pinamonti scored on 51 minutes, Antonio Conte’s men held on for victory.

The result moved Napoli to the summit of Serie A on 38 points, although Atalanta are a point behind in second place and will end the weekend top of the pile should they either defeat or draw with Empoli at home on Sunday.

Scotland internationalist McTominay played the full 90 minutes in a three-man midfield, but his international teammate Billy Gilmour was an unused substitute and has clearly fallen behind Stanislas Lobotka as Conte’s preferred No 6. The 23-year-old has not started a league match for Napoli since November 10.

It is a different situation with McTominay, who has become a firm favourite in Naples since his move in the summer from Manchester United. Such has been his success in the south of Italy, reports surfaced earlier on Saturday that Napoli delegates are considering a move next month for one of his former Old Trafford teammates in central defender Harry Maguire, with Conte keen to stiffen up his backline when the transfer window opens in January.

Two other Scotland internationalists were in action on Saturday in Serie A as Lewis Ferguson’s Bologna and Torino’s Che Adams went head to head at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin.

Ferguson started for Bologna in the league for the first time this season, but was taken off at the interval with the scores level after the visitors missed an early penalty through Santiago Castro. However, Bologna went on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Thijs Dallinga and Tommaso Pobega.

Despite scoring from 45 yards last weekend, Adams was once again a substitute for Torino and appeared on 63 minutes, but was unable to salvage anything for Il Toro.