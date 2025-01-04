Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Saturday morning with the winter transfer window now open in the Scottish Premiership.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Contact made’ by EPL giants for teenage starlet

English Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United have made their move to sign talented St Mirren teenager Evan Mooney. The 17-year-old has sparked interest in his services after a strong start to his professional career, and both clubs have now submitted ‘a note of interest’ in the teenager as they look to lure him away from the sMiSA Stadium in January.

The midfielder, who has scored one goal in four games, signed a new deal until 2028 with Stephen Robinson’s side in the summer, however, according to SunSport both the Gunners and the Magpies have now made official contact with St Mirren as they weigh up a transfer bid for the player. St Mirren are said to be ‘braced for serious bids’ for Mooney after he caught the attention of ‘a number of other top clubs’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren teenager Evan Mooney has interest from the English Premier League. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

£16m Scottish wonderkid in demand

Liverpool have rejected two multi-million pound bids for Scotland international Ben Doak as interest in the 19-year-old’s signature heats up. According to The Athletic, both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town had made bids of around £16million yesterday for the teenager after his impressive start to the season on loan at EFL Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough.

The offers have been rejected by the Anfield club though, who see the transfer offer well below their valuation of the winger. Reports claim Liverpool's current preference being for Doak to remain at Middlesbrough until the end of the season, though Ipswich Town are preparing to return with a second offer. Doak, who was signed from Celtic for a compensation fee of £600,000 in 2022, has been a regular starter for the Teessiders and also broken into the senior international set up this season which has caught the interest of the two English Premier League sides.

Ben Doak is the subject of a £15million bid. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scottish youngster to return to SPFL

Former Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay is edging closer to a return to the Scottish Premiership after seeing his loan move with Wigan Athletic cut short. The 21-year-old was signed by former Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp after breaking into the Aberdeen team as a teenager, but has struggled since moving to the EPL giants and the club have now recalled him from his loan deal at EFL League One outfit Wigan after he found first team opportunities limited with the Latics. This could result in Ramsay making a return to Scotland after it emerged that St Johnstone were hoping to sign the player for the second-half of the season.

‘A number of clubs’ are said to hold an interest in signing the player on loan, though the Perthshire outfit can offer him the regular first team football he desires with Simo Valakari desperate to strengthen his defensive options in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again didn't really take advantage of a chance in the first team, and seemed to be guided through the game by Carragher when arguably it should be the other way round

Hearts accept bid for key man

Australian international Kye Rowles is set to depart Hearts this month after the club accepted a bid in the region of £600,000 for the defender. According the the Edinburgh Evening News, MLS club DC United are close to finalising a deal for the 26-year-old after making their move this month, bringing an end to Rowles time at Tynecastle Park. Witn head coach Neil Critchley edging closer to the transfer of Rotherham United’s Jamie McCart, the Jambos are prepared to allow Rowles to leave this club in the January transfer window. DC United are set to pay an up-front fee for Rowles and Hearts are also expected to secure a sell-on clause for a player they signed from the Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2022.

SNS Group

Rangers face transfer battle

Rangers are showing interest in 22-year-old midfielder Leon Belcar this January - but face competition from two other clubs for his signature. According to reports in 23sata, the midfielder has courted interest in his services after a strong start to the Croatian season with Varazdin, and is valued at around £600,000.

Meanwhile, Philippe Clement could be set to miss out on rumoured target Marko Soldo after he emerged as a leading target for Spanish outfit Real Betis. The Osijek midfielder had been tipped with a move to Ibrox last month, with former Rangers left-back Borna Barisic said to have recommended the player to the Glasgow team. The young midfielder has scored six goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances, which has attracted the interest of a number of European clubs, though Betis are rumoured to be front runners for his signature. In other Rangers news, young full-back Robbie Fraser has completed a loan move to Scottish Championship Livingston, the club have confirmed.

Robbie Fraser has left Rangers on loan. | SNS Group

Celtic ace in shock link

Scotland international full-back Greg Taylor could be set to make a shock departure from Celtic Park after a move for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney edged closer to completion. The 27-year-old is out of contract at Celtic Park in the summer, but has remained part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans this season, featuring in 15 league games for the club, while he also scored in the Premier Sports Cup final win over Rangers in December. However, the arrival of former-Hoops hero Tierney could spell the end to his time in Glasgow, with a shock move to UEFA Champions League outfit Dinamo Zagreb said to be on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad