Celtic linked with move for 16-goal star after major transfer sees £8m ace 'question future'

Celtic have been credited with an interest in a former £8million target.

Celtic could be set to reignite their interest in a former £8million transfer target after reports he was ‘questioning his future’ emerged over the weekend.

Los Angeles FC attacker Mateusz Bogusz was a big target for Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers in the summer, with the Celtic boss prepared to pay around £8million for the attacking midfielder who had shone in the American MLS, only for the move to break down in the final days of the window.

The 23-year-old Polish ace was rumoured to be closing in on a move to Glasgow alongside Lausanne ace Alvyn Sanches, with Sky Sports reporting that the champions had submitted a formal bid for Bogusz, only for the club to turn their attention to Arne Engels, who signed in the final hours of deadline day for a record fee of £11million.

Speaking of rumoured Celtic interest in September, Bogusz said: “There was possible movement for me. At the end of the day I stayed here and I am very happy. That is all I can say about this situation. Of course I knew about that (Celtic’s interest). I just try to not get involved in this situation, I was focussed on playing for LAFC.”

Celtic target Mateusz Bogusz in action for Los Angeles FC against the San Jose Earthquakes. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The former Leeds United man enjoyed an outstanding season last year, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further eight at the BMO Stadium. However, LAFC’s recent purchase of Jeremy Ebobisse has resulted in Bogusz being linked with a January departure from the MLS outfit.

Reports in The Sporting Tribune claim they are "questions looming” over the future of the Polish star following the arrival of Ebobisse, while there were murmurs that a move could still be resurrected in the January window as recently as September, following the player’s Dad admission that his son was “hoping sooner rather than later to return to Europe.”

Elsewhere, ex-Celtic hero Jota has been touted for a move away from French outfit Rennes, just six months after joining the club from Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese winger has endured a frustrating start to life at his new club after being relegated to the bench under new Rennes head coach Jorge Sampaoli.