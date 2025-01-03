In demand Scotland star in shock £15m transfer bid as EPL side make their move

A bid of £15million has been lodged for the Scotland international, according to reports.

Scotland international Ben Doak could be set to make a major transfer move this January amid reports that Liverpool have received a bid of £15million for his services.

The 19-year-old former Celtic academy starlet caught the eye of a number of clubs after his scoring two goals and assisting a further five on loan to EFL Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough in the first part of the campaign, and one of those interested clubs have made an official bid for the Scottish teen.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace have launched a bid of £15million and are hoping to complete a deal in the coming weeks as head coach Oliver Glasner looks to strengthen his squad and steer them away from relegation trouble.

The Scottish wonderkid first hit headlines in 2022 when he made his senior debut for Celtic at the age of 16, and was quickly snapped up by Liverpool after the Anfield giants paid the Hoops a £600,000 compensation fee. Doak has since gone on to be called up to the Scotland senior squad, and was part of Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad last summer before being ruled out with injury prior to the tournament kicking off.

With Arne Slot’s side linked with big money moves for Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo and AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, reports had suggested that Doak could be available for transfer with Liverpool holding the option of cutting his stay at Middlesbrough short this season, should they choose to do so.

Further reports credited Palace with a keen interest in the player, with some claiming that Liverpool may look to use Doak in a potential player swap for defender Marc Guehi, who the Reds are hoping to add to their squad before the window slams shut. It is reported that Liverpool could consider a cash plus player deal for Guehi, with the 19-year-old Scottish winger involved.