Here’s everything you need to know about the new 25/26 Serie A season as Scott McTominay looks to secure a second title with Napoli.

One of the most-watched domestic leagues in Europe, the Italian Serie A is now just days away from returning, with a horde of Scottish viewers expected to tune in once again for the new 2025/26 campaign.

Can Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour chalk up a second successive title, following their glorious debut campaigns at Napoli last year? Can newly promoted Josh Doig avoid an immediate relegation and battle for survival with Sassuolo? Or will Scotland wonderkid Lennon Miller take the headlines this season following his £4.5million move to Udinese?

With a record six Scottish talents — McTominay and Gilmour at Napoli, Lewis Ferguson at Bologna, Che Adams at Torino, Doig at Sassuolo, and Lennon Miller at Udinese — joining Italy’s finest, this season is set to be one of the most intriguing yet, with international flair meeting storied tradition. From the electric atmosphere of the San Siro to the tactical battles in Turin, Serie A will be one of the most captivating leagues on the planet.

Want to know when the season begins, and how to catch every game live during the 25/26 campaign? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Serie A season, including how to watch live:

When does the Serie A begin for 25/26?

The new Serie A season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 23 August 2025. The first two scheduled games of the new season will see newly promoted Sassuolo at home to champions Napoli, with the game kicking off at 5.30pm UK time and screened live on TNT Sports and DAZN. The game will put Scotland internationals McTominay and Gilmour against former Hibs left-back Doig on opening day.

The first league match ups of the season will begin on Saturday and run all the way through until Monday night, with Inter Milan facing Che Adams’ Torino on Monday night at the San Siro. The season is scheduled to end on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

Which Scottish players play in Serie A?

There are a total of six Scotland internationals currently playing in the Italian top flight. Below is a full list of which Scots are currently plying their trade in Serie A, and who they’ll face on opening day.

Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) - vs AS Roma (A), 23 August 7.45pm

Lennon Miller (Udinese) - vs Verona (H), 25 August 5.30pm

Che Adams (Torino) - vs Inter Milan (A), 25 August 7.45pm

Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour (both Napoli) - vs Sassuolo (A), 23 August 5.30pm

Josh Doig (Sassuolo) - vs Napoli (H), 23 August 5.30pm

How to watch Serie A in the UK

While the Italian top flight has a selection of games screened on TNT Sports throughout the season, the best place to catch Serie A football this year will be via DAZN. The streaming service will broadcast every game in the UK this season, with eight of those being exclusive.