Second Scotland star targeted for Udinese switch as Lennon Miller could be joined by ex-Rangers man

Serie A set to gain another Scot - and possibly two

Lennon Miller may not be the only Scot joining Udinese this summer amid reports that the Serie A side are also targeting one of his international colleagues.

Motherwell midfielder Miller, who won his first senior caps in the June friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein, is closing in on a £4.75million move to the Italian outfit.

The 18-year-old travelled to Italy on Monday to undergo a medical after Udinese won the race for his signature amid rival interest from the likes of Bologna and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The son of former Aberdeen and Falkirk striker Lee Miller has already made 76 senior appearances and also captained Motherwell last season as they finished eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Miller could be joined at Udinese by Ross McCrorie with the Bristol City midfielder also emerging as a target for the side who finished 12th in Serie A last season.

McCrorie has been a big hit at Ashton Gate since recovering from the bone infection that kept him sidelined following his transfer from Aberdeen in 2023. He scored five goals in 23 Championship appearances last season and kicked off the new campaign with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who can play midfield or full-back, has also been linked with a switch to Norwich with reported interest from the MLS with a fee of around £3million required for the Robins to consider selling him, according to The Scottish Sun.

McCrorie began his career at Rangers, making 55 appearances for the first team before completing a permanent move to Aberdeen in 2021 following an initial loan spell.