Lennon Miller transfer: Udinese confirm signing of 'one of brightest young talents in Europe'

Fir Park club cash in as ‘modern midfielder’ joins band of Scots in Serie A

Lennon Miller has bid an emotional farewell to Motherwell after sealing a club record move to Udinese.

The 18-year-old midfielder has signed five-year deal with the Serie A side in a transfer that will net the Fir Park club a reported fee of £4.7million plus add-ons for their academy graduate.

Udinese teased the arrival of Miller by posting an image representing the Loch Ness Monster on their social media before announcing the signing of "one of the brightest young talents in European football", adding that they had secured “a modern midfielder, capable of combining technique, vision, and character.”

Miller joins the band of Scots in Italy but admitted that he will always have a place in his heart for the club who handed him his senior debut at the age of 16.

Lennon Miller pictured at Glasgow Airport ahead of his transfer from Motherwell to Udinese. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Motherwell is all I’ve ever known,” Miller said. “It’s been my home since I was a young boy, and I’ve achieved my dream of playing in the first-team, playing in the big stadiums and wearing the armband.

“My thanks goes to all the supporters for taking me in. The support up and down the country every week has been exceptional. For all the coaches I’ve worked under and who have helped me improve as a player and as a man, thank you. I simply wouldn’t be here without their guidance and support.

“To all the players who I’ve played alongside with, and for all the kind words they’ve said about me, thank you. My teammates have helped me through everything and allowed me to play with freedom.”

Miller, who made 76 appearances for Motherwell, captaining the side last season, and made his senior Scotland debut in June, added: “I want to also express my appreciation to all the staff behind the scenes at the club. Some are still there, some have moved on, but they all work so hard to keep the place going. You may not see first-hand the hard work and sacrifices they make, but having been in the building all these years, I can’t thank them enough for everything they do.

“This is a new chapter in my life, and I move on filled with excitement. I may not be at Fir Park to cheer on the boys, but I’ll be watching and following from afar. The club has a big place in my heart, and I will always be grateful. I wish all the lads the best for the rest of the season. Mon the Well.”

Ross McCrorie is the latest Scot to be the subject of transfer interest from Serie A. | Getty Images

Miller could be joined at Udinese by Ross McCrorie with the Bristol City midfielder also emerging as a target for the side who finished 12th in Serie A last season.

McCrorie has been a big hit at Ashton Gate since recovering from the bone infection that kept him sidelined for an extended period following his transfer from Aberdeen in 2023. He scored five goals in 23 Championship appearances last season and kicked off the new campaign with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who can play midfield or full-back, has also been linked with a switch to Norwich as well as attracting interest from the MLS with a fee of around £3million reportedly required for the Robins to consider selling him.

McCrorie began his career at Rangers, making 55 appearances for the first team before completing a permanent move to Aberdeen in 2021 following an initial loan spell.