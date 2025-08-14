The Scotland midfielder has been hailed as one of the country’s best after an outstanding year with Napoli.

Scotland superstar Scott McTominay fully deserves his nomination for this year’s Ballon d’Or awards after his ‘brave’ decision to leave Manchester United for Napoli last summer, according to former Tartan Army hero Ally McCoist.

The 28-year-old moved to Naples on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2024, and went on to play a pivotal role for Antonio Conte’s side as they won the Scudetto title for only the fourth time in their history. Breaking Denis Law’s 63-year record for the most goals scored by a Scotsman in a single Serie A season in the process, McTominay was rewarded for his achievements by becoming the first Scottish player in 38 years to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Napoli supporters celebrate Scott McTominay's goal that helped them win the 24/25 Serie A title. | Getty Images

The last Scot to be nominated for the award, McCoist took 21st place at the 1987 awards ceremony following a goal-laden year with Rangers, which saw him claim a domestic double at Ibrox. However, the 62-year-old former Scotland internationalist believes McTominay's rise to prominence in Serie A could see him surpass the achievements of some of the country’s greatest ever footballers.

“If he carries on this trajectory, then the sky is the limit for him,” admitted McCoist. “We have got a lot of good players out in Italy, Lewis Ferguson, he’s had a great move to and is different class, Che Adams is out there as well. We have got a lot of players. But in terms of McTominay, I wouldn’t want to put any undue pressure on him. The fact he has got an opportunity now, he’s got the title in his pocket, he’s playing Champions League football with Napoli, some fanatical support behind him, he is in a great place.”

McCoist, now a popular TV pundit, admits the former Manchester United star’s form at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium has even managed to transform him into a fan of the Italian giants over the past 12 months, with the Rangers legend admitting he is slowly turning into a member of the Gli Azzurri fanbase.

“It’s ridiculous thinking about it,” McCoist told Premier League betting site talkSPORT Bet'. “Unbelievable. But boy does he deserve it. I thought he had a fantastic season last season for Napoli. I was so pleased for him to get that Serie A title. I looked for Rangers results and other teams I played for like Kilmarnock and St Johnstone, their results, but I also found myself looking for Napoli results. I desperately wanted them to win the title.

“It was a brave move for him and for Billy (Gilmour), to move clubs to a new country and a new league; it is fantastic. For Scott to be nominated is wonderful and thoroughly deserved. Absolutely, 100 per cent [they were wrong to let him leave Old Trafford], particularly because he was one of those players, not one of the big signings or whatever, but you look at him now and he is exactly what Manchester United need right now.