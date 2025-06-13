SPFL confirm charges against Celtic, Aberdeen and Partick as call issued for football banning orders

Concerns raised over fan behaviour at Scottish fooball grounds

The Scottish Professional Football League has called for a greater use of football banning orders in order to clamp down on “unacceptable” supporter misconduct.

The governing body also confirmed it has opened disciplinary proceedings against three clubs - Celtic, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle - over the use of pyrotechnics by fans at matches towards the end of last season.

Concerns have been raised over fan behaviour at Scottish football grounds after a number of unsavoury incidents including a glass bottle being thrown at Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo during the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox on May 4, while Aberdeen player Jack Mackenzie required stitches after being struck in the head by a chair thrown by one of his own supporters during the 2-1 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice on May 17.

The SPFL branded the actions “dangerous, irresponsible and selfish” and has called on clubs, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government to work together to make greater use of football banning orders (FBOs) which were introduced in 2006 and can be used to ban individuals from attending any ground in the UK for up to 10 years with the risk of a prison sentence if breached.

‘Dangerous, irresponsible and selfish’

A statement from the SPFL read: "While the vast and overwhelming majority of supporters are an undoubted force for good in our game, it’s been extremely disappointing to see a small number persisting with dangerous, irresponsible and selfish behaviour. Whether that’s flares, fireworks, smoke bombs, throwing missiles, or pitch invasions, these actions put staff, supporters and players at risk and are completely unacceptable.

"For example, the incident which saw Aberdeen player Jack Mackenzie left injured at Tannadice Park after a chair was thrown onto the pitch, simply beggars belief. It goes without saying that players, staff and fellow supporters should have the right to attend games free from the risk of being struck by projectiles.

"The swift cooperation between clubs, supporters and Police Scotland helped identify the alleged perpetrator, who has since appeared in court. This is a model of how our system should work. In another recent incident, Livingston quickly issued a lifetime ban to an individual who allegedly spat at a member of the Ross County coaching team, and we commend the club’s prompt and decisive action.

"As well as club bans, unwelcome incidents such as these have unfortunately made it abundantly clear that there is a need for far more widespread use of football banning orders (FBOs) and we are encouraged by the progress being made in partnership with our clubs, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.

"We have been discussing broadening the scope of these orders as part of the Scottish Government’s FBO working group and we’re extremely pleased to see this was covered in the Programme for Government in May. These recent incidents reinforce the need for such sanctions to protect the match-day experience for the vast majority of law-abiding fans.

"During the 2024/25 season the SPFL took disciplinary action against a number of clubs and notices of complaints have now been raised against three clubs in respects of incidents which occurred at the end of the season - Partick Thistle, Aberdeen and Celtic.”

Why Celtic, Aberdeen and Partick have been charged

Celtic fans further Hampden ticket sanctions after being cited for the "large-scale orchestrated pyrotechnic display" which took place before and during the 1-1 draw with St Mirren, which proceeded the league trophy presentation on the final day of the Premiership season. The flares were accompanied by a banner directed at chief executive Michael Nicholson which read: “Fan engagement up in smoke”.

In March, Celtic and Rangers were hit with an immediate reduction of 500 tickets for the next Premier Sports Cup match to be played at Hampden as a result of similar offences at the final in December. The Hoops were also handed a suspended sanction of a reduction of 800 tickets for a future Premier Sports Cup match at the national stadium if there were further offences in any SPFL match over a two-year period.

The charges against Aberdeen relate to the 2-2 draw against Rangers at Pittodrie on April 13. The match was broadcast live on Sky Sports and the SPFL state that the broadcaster "had to issue an apology for interruptions to the broadcast following a pyrotechnic display, which caused significant smoke clouds to form."

Partick, meanwhile, will need to answer for incidents which took place during their Premiership play-off quarter-final second leg victory over Ayr United at Somerset Park last month. The match was delayed when pyrotechnics were thrown on to the pitch while play was also temporarily held-up following a large-scale pitch incursion.

"The SPFL will undertake a number of discussions with supporter groups to better understand their views and explore the challenges involved,” the statement added. “We’re committed to open and constructive engagement as we work together to ensure a safe, enjoyable and inclusive match day experience for all fans

"We will be having further meetings with key stakeholders over the summer to review the most recent season and look ahead to 2025/26. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable match day experience for players and supporters - they are the lifeblood of our game and deserve nothing less."