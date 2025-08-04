Aberdeen land eastern European adventure as major update given on Hearts clash amid storm
Aberdeen will need to overcome either opposition from Romania or Kosovo to reach the main phase of the Europa League after the draw for the play-off round was made on Monday.
The Dons have been paired with the winner of the third qualifying round between FCSB of Romania or Kosovan outfit Drita.
Aberdeen will be at home first and the play-off ties will take place across two legs on back-to-back Thursdays on August 21 and August 28.
Jimmy Thelin’s men secured their place in the play-off round of the Europa League by defeating Celtic in last season’s Scottish Cup final and should they lose to either FCSB or Drita, they will drop into the Conference League.
Meanwhile, the Dons have confirmed that Monday night’s Premiership opener away at Hearts is set to go ahead despite much of Scotland being buffeted by high winds.
An amber weather warning has been placed across much of the country as Storm Floris lands gusts of up to 60mph. However, the plan is for the match to go ahead.
Aberdeen’s statement on Hearts match
Aberdeen posted on X: “Following dialogue with both the SPFL and Heart of Midlothian, we have been advised that as things stand, tonight’s SPFL Premiership match at Tynecastle will go ahead as scheduled despite high winds across the country.
“Please take care when making your way to and from the Capital and should anything change, we will endeavour to update as soon as possible.”
