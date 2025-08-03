Bullish Tony Bloom lays down bold Hearts ambition and has title message to Rangers and Celtic

Tony Bloom has invested in Hearts. | Getty Images

New shareholder sees hugely exciting future at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hearts shareholder Tony Bloom has told Rangers and Celtic that it will no longer be a two-horse race in Scottish football and that he would be “very disappointed” if the Tynecastle side doesn’t win the Premiership in the next ten years.

Brighton owner Bloom invested £9.86 million into Hearts earlier this summer and spoke for the first time at a Foundation of Hearts event on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He plans to take on Monday’s league opener against Aberdeen at Tynecastle and candidly revealed what he expects from the Jambos now he is involved.

Tony Bloom has invested in Hearts. | Getty Images

“I believe I can make a difference here, said Bloom. “I don’t want to see a league dominated by two teams. I did look at clubs in Scotland. As soon as I met Ann (Budge) and looked at Hearts, I knew this was the club I liked to invest in and here I am today. I think it’s really important for Scottish football that it’s not just a one or two-club show - and it’s not going to be from now on.

“I welcome the investment from other clubs outside the Old Firm, I think that’s really good for Scottish football. It’s not good at all that Scottish clubs, historically, have not been doing well in Europe. That lowers the co-efficient, so even if you win the league, like Celtic this year, they have to win knockout games to get into the group stage of the Champions League. I’m very confident that the co-efficient will change over the next few years, it will be really good for Scottish football. I really hope it will be good news for Hearts. If the level of the league goes up, that will be good for Scottish players and will help the national team. I’m very excited about that challenge. I think the days of it being a two-runner race have gone.

“The target every season is to finish third. I’m hoping that will now change - so the absolute minimum each season that we should finish is third, and we should be trying to win the league and compete with Celtic and Rangers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this season, Bloom added: “I don’t like to make predictions on any one season, but all I will say is Hearts have an exceptionally good squad this season,” he remarked. “There is every chance we will have success this season. Not being in Europe gives Hearts an excellent chance in the league and a chance, perhaps, in the cups as well.

“Hearts fans have every right to have big expectations. I don’t think, historically, the expectations have been big enough - or maybe the club haven’t been good enough on the pitch. I know it’s difficult. The Old Firm have a huge advantage in terms of their turnover, their commercial deals, their fanbase, etc. But that’s all changing. We are going to have a squad to compete with the very best teams in Scotland.