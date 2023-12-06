Scotland Women will wake up this morning with the sound of Hampden Park silence ringing in their ears. Graham Falk looks at three of the biggest talking points from Glasgow and questions whether now is the time for a change at the top.

Pedro Martinez Losa is under serious pressure after the 6-0 loss to England. Cr. SNS Group.

Hampden crowd were "let down"

The crowd for Scotland's home Nations League games this year have been worryingly low, however, in last night's clash with the Lionesses, Hampden Park had its second highest attendance for a women's international.

Undoubtedly, they will have been many first time fans within the 15,000+ crowd and this was a chance to give them a reason to return. Captain Rachel Corsie admitted the team had let the fans down in her post match press conference, with the skipper fully aware an opportunity had been missed.

"We're very grateful the fans turned up and they've stayed until the end. We want them to come back and we know performances like tonight won't do that" said Corsie - and she isn't wrong.

While the gulf in quality between the sides can't be argued, Scotland proved they could trouble England as recently as September but last night Martinez Losa and the team got it horribly wrong on the pitch and it will undoubtedly have an effect on attendances.

Scotland boss' is under serious pressure - the team are in danger of regression

It is quite clear that Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is a well liked individual and he is, in my experience, a very kind, polite and warm man. However, his team are simply not progressing.

Upon his appointment in 2021, there was hope that the former Arsenal boss could take the national team on to another level and develop a new style that both suited Scotland and got them back into a position that would see them quality for major tournaments again.

However, to say Scotland look like a side capable of qualifying for major tournaments under the boss at the moment is to not live in the reality of recent performances. If anything, the team are regressing and look devoid of style.

With players like Erin Cuthbert, Kirsty Hanson and Martha Thomas, Scotland possess three of the Women's Super League's best players and yet England and Netherlands have barely had to break a sweat to thrash Scotland over the last few months. For every good performance - such as beating Australia 1-0 - there have been two bad performances and it is leaving Scotland fans plateaued and in a state of constant malaise. It must get better, starting from the new year.

Netherlands late goal knocks stops England topping group - but it is nothing for Scotland to celebrate

A crazy ending to the game saw THREE last minute goals go in across the group to create chaos between the Lionesses players on the pitch and ultimately ended in disappointment for those hoping to see Team GB at next year's Olympics.

The news that Damaris Egurrola's strike a minute into injury time was quite clearly communicated to the England players on the field and, knowing they needed a goal, immediately hit their sixth through Lucy Bronze in the 93rd minute. However, just as the away team began to celebrate, Egurrola struck the latest of late goals to help the Dutch top the group on goal difference and ultimately eliminate England and end Team GB's chances of Olympic qualification.

