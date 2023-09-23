Scotland Women and Kirsty Hanson were a crossbar away from memorable a draw against World Cup finalists the Lionesses at Stadium Of Light last night. Graham Falk looks at four of the biggest talking points from a valiant Scotland performance that evidenced how far Pedro Martinez Losa's side have come in the last 12 months.

Here are four things we learnt from Scotland's defeat to England last night. Cr. Getty Images

Kirsty Hanson is the real deal for Scotland

For a number of years, the footballing world has pinpointed both Real Madrid's Caroline Weir and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert as the two world class players who are capable of winning any game for their country.

However, over the past year, 25-year-old Kirsty Hanson has developed into an outstanding talent at both club and international level and the Aston Villa winger put in arguably her best performance in a navy jersey last night.

A nominee for the Women's Super League player of the season last year, Hanson had benefited from the regular game time she has been given by Carla Ward and she continued her outstanding form to the international stage last night, grabbing a goal and coming within an inch of a second when her dipped drive smashed off Mary Earps' crossbar.

At her current rate of progression, Hanson is turning into one of the best wingers in Europe, which adds another name to Scotland's growing pool of top level talent.

Martinez Losa is delivering on promise and has earned a new contract

Rewind back a year and the Spanish head coach was under scrutiny from Scotland Women fans. Small signs of progression had been extinguished when his side put in a limp performance on their big night against Republic Of Ireland in the World Cup play offs, losing 1-0 and forced to watch another major tournament from home.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, the 50-year-old boss was adamant his Scotland side was beginning to gel and would soon be able to compete with the world's top nations. Many scoffed at his notion - but he has been proven right.

A new deal until 2027 was noticeably applauded on social media by fans - and players - and in last night's impressive display against England, he proved the win over Australia in April and the recent six match unbeaten run was no one-off. Scotland are progressing - and the fans can feel it.

No VAR

While many have criticised the use of VAR since its introduction to Scottish football, Martinez Losa's side could have well done with it last night.

England's opening goal from Lucy Bronze appeared offside in real time and when camera's slowed the Barcelona stars' header back down, there was cause for Scotland to feel more than a bit aggrieved with Bronze looking marginally offside - and it wasn't the only decision that changed the course of the game...

The Lionesses were lucky - Scotland should have had a penalty

Scotland boss Martinez Losa is one of the more calm bosses in the business but he felt more than a little aggrieved last night at the decision to not award his side a late penalty when Martha Thomas appeared to be clattered by England skipper Millie Bright.

Italian referee Maria Sole Caputi was having none of the away side's claims but the replay would quite clearly show that Scotland should have probably been awarded a spot kick, or at the very least VAR would have been asked to take a second look - if it was in use.