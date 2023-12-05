A Lauren James inspired England demolished a lacklustre Scotland 6-0 at Hampden Park in their final Nations League game, leaving many questioning the future of Pedro Martinez Losa.

Lauren James scores England's third. Cr. Getty Images.

Goals from Alex Greenwood (13), Lauren James (38, 39), Beth Mead (45), Fran Kirby (49) and Lucy Bronze (90) sealed the win for England, who barely had to break out of second gear.

The match had presented the unusual situation of Scotland knowing any type of result against England would stop their opponents topping the group - though it would also prevent Team GB and likely a handful of Scottish players from qualifying to the Olympics in Paris next year.

In the run up to the game, discussion of integrity dominated and the notion a result for an already relegated Scotland would simply deny some of their best players the opportunity to play in one of the world's premiere competitions.

Both Scotland captain Rachel Corsie and Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman dismissed those claims, claiming a complete misunderstanding of both country's sporting history. However, despite all the pre-match bullishness, Scotland could simply not cope with their counterparts who could have easily hit double figures.

However, if the task at hand wasn't clear enough, the sight of the returning Mead and a free-scoring James in England's attack hammered home the message. For Scotland, there were four changes to the starting XI with Kirsty Hanson returning to the side.

Needing an early goal to overturn a three goal deficit to top the group, it was perhaps no surprise that it was England who started on the front foot and they got the perfect start when Greenwood headed home a corner just before the 15 minute mark.

The goal may have silenced the home crowd but the Hampden roar appeared when Lisa Evans was felled in the box by Lucy Bronze. Referee Alina Pesu waved it away but replays showed the Barcelona full back had certainly clipped Evans' heels.

Despite the aggrievement, the Lionesses remained dominant with Lauren Hemp's shot coming back off the post shortly afterwards, it was Wiegman's side were in the mood for goals - and goals they got, two in a minute to be precise through Chelsea star Lauren James.

The first took a wicked deflection to wrong foot Gibson in the home goal, the second was simply sublime as she curled a 25-yard drive into the right hand corner. And the first half humiliation was complete when Mead celebrated her England comeback with a simple finish at the back post in first half stoppage time.

There was no respite after the break either as Kirby tapped home England's fifth minutes after the restart. Mead and Kirby would go close again on the hour mark, cannoning shots off the bar as England continued to pile forward in search of the goals that would see them leap above Netherlands into top spot.

With the game petering out, Martha Thomas almost snatched a late consolation but was denied by Earps outstretched arm. Bronze would nod home the sixth with just seconds to go. In the end though, the six goals were not enough, after a shock late goal for the Dutch in a 4-0 win over Belgium meant they would top the group.