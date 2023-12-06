Scotland boss calls for "investment and resource" after Hampden battering by England

Head coach Pedro Martinez has insisted he can lead Scotland to a major tournament despite seeing his side embarrassed 6-0 by England at Hampden Park.

The Spanish boss is now under serious pressure from fans after a 6-0 thrashing by rivals England saw them end their Nations League campaign winless and rock bottom of their group.

Many fans braved the freezing Glasgow conditions to cheer the team on but were subjected to a battering from the away side as Scotland were blown away. Since his appointment in 2021, Scotland have flirted with progression but have ultimately ended up back where they've began and many fans are now calling for a change at the top.

"We have to apologise to the fans because that is not what we expected, on behalf of all the team" admitted Martinez Losa.

"For me, the intention is to qualify for a major tournament but that is not based on whether we beat England or not. This squad is capable to compete and beat nations like Belgium, Austria and Australia - teams ranked higher than us. I think to qualify for a major tournament we have to have the set-up and the investment and the resources to do that - not only focus on the manager and the players.

"It is not an excuse...obviously we need to focus on the manager and the players, but also the current situation and see how a national team like Switzerland, Portugal and Belgium and many others at our level of ranking, what is it that they are doing well. What we have to do is analyse, we want to be major tournament team" said the 50-year-old.

A visibly disappointed Rachel Corsie echoed her head coach's thoughts, saying she felt Scotland had "improved a lot collectively" but conceded the 6-0 defeat to England will leave "scrutiny on the players and the collective group".

"It's disappointing. It isn't how we wanted it to end and we fell far too short in too many areas," explained the Aston Villa defender.

"There's been some words but everyone understands it's not the time. It's hurtful. We wanted to turn up for the fans especially tonight and ultimately we've let them down and we need to reflect on that. We deal with everything as a collective, we are in Group A and playing against some of the best sides.

"There's some perspective on the teams we are facing but we don't want to be conceding the goals we have in this campaign. What we have learnt is these top teams are another level. We want to be doing better. We want to be in League A and the last three months has taught us a lot. It's a night that we felt we've let ourselves down in a number of areas but we have a group that wants to fix it together and that's going to be important. "We've very focused on what we're trying to do and we're doing everything we can internally to improve every area. We need to take these lessons and try and compete a lot better.