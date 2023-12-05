Scotland Women host the Lionesses tomorrow night at Hampden Park in their final Nations League. Here's our prediction for how Pedro Martinez Losa's side will line up.

Scotland Women will bring down the curtain on their debut UEFA Nations League campaign with a mouth-watering clash against the Lionesses at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Despite the home side having already been relegated from their group, an encouraging draw against Belgium on Friday night has reignited hopes that Martinez Losa's side could spring a surprise in front of the home crowd as they host the World Cup finalists.

But which XI will the Spanish head coach opt for as he looks for a first win in six against Scotland's biggest rivals?

Here is our predicted Scotland starting XI for tomorrow night's game against England.

GK - Sandy MacIver It appears the Man City stopper is now Scotland's number one goalkeeper and the chance to see her face off against her former Lioness team mates adds an extra bit of space to the occasion.

RCB - Rachel Corsie The captain will start as part of a back three at Hampden tonight, we think.

CB - Jenna Clark The Liverpool defender is one of Scotland's most promising young stars and should continue in the middle of the back three tonight.