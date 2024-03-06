Who is Rangers' highest earner in 2024? Cr. SNS Group.Who is Rangers' highest earner in 2024? Cr. SNS Group.
Who is Rangers' highest earner in 2024? Cr. SNS Group.

Who is the highest paid Rangers player in 2024? Top 10 richest Rangers players - including Tavernier and Cantwell

Here are the top 10 highest paid Rangers players - from Connor Goldson to Jack Butland.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Mar 2024, 08:27 GMT

It has been one of the most breath-taking and intriguing Scottish Premiership title races in years as both Rangers and Celtic go head to head for the privilege of being crowned Scottish champions come May.

Currently ahead in the race, Phillipe Clement's Gers have enjoyed a remarkable run that has seen them lose just two games since the Belgian's appointment and the disastrous start under former head honcho Michael Beale now feels like a distant memory.

But with Rangers in the pilot seat in the race for the title at present, the likes of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell will be earmarked as the players most important to the Ibrox outfit's chances of finishing top of pile.

But who is the highest paid player at Rangers? Which highly paid player will be expected to earn his coin by standing tall against their Old Rivals? Here are the the top 10 Rangers players with the highest weekly salary, according to SalarySport.

The long serving defender earns a reported weekly wage of £37,000.

1. Connor Goldson

The long serving defender earns a reported weekly wage of £37,000. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Gers skipper and clutch performer earns a reported weekly wage of £30,000.

2. James Tavernier

The Gers skipper and clutch performer earns a reported weekly wage of £30,000. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Despite being a fringe player, the former Liverpool defender is reportedly one of Rangers' highest earners with a reported weekly wage of £27,000.

3. Ben Davies

Despite being a fringe player, the former Liverpool defender is reportedly one of Rangers' highest earners with a reported weekly wage of £27,000. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Gers number 9 is joint third place with Davies due to a reported weekly wage of £27,000.

4. Cyriel Dessers

The Gers number 9 is joint third place with Davies due to a reported weekly wage of £27,000. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:James TavernierScottish PremiershipIbroxWealthSunday Times Rich List