It has been one of the most breath-taking and intriguing Scottish Premiership title races in years as both Rangers and Celtic go head to head for the privilege of being crowned Scottish champions come May.

Currently ahead in the race, Phillipe Clement's Gers have enjoyed a remarkable run that has seen them lose just two games since the Belgian's appointment and the disastrous start under former head honcho Michael Beale now feels like a distant memory.

But with Rangers in the pilot seat in the race for the title at present, the likes of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell will be earmarked as the players most important to the Ibrox outfit's chances of finishing top of pile.

But who is the highest paid player at Rangers? Which highly paid player will be expected to earn his coin by standing tall against their Old Rivals? Here are the the top 10 Rangers players with the highest weekly salary, according to SalarySport.

1 . Connor Goldson The long serving defender earns a reported weekly wage of £37,000.

2 . James Tavernier The Gers skipper and clutch performer earns a reported weekly wage of £30,000.

3 . Ben Davies Despite being a fringe player, the former Liverpool defender is reportedly one of Rangers' highest earners with a reported weekly wage of £27,000.