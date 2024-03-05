Celtic and Rangers are wrestling for the league title - but who pays the most for their players? Cr. SNS GroupCeltic and Rangers are wrestling for the league title - but who pays the most for their players? Cr. SNS Group
Who is the highest paid Scottish Premiership footballer in 2024? Top 10 richest Rangers and Celtic players combined

Here are the top 10 highest paid Old Firm players - from James Tavernier to Kyogo.

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT

The Scottish Premiership title race is set to be one of the most memorable and tightest races in recent history as both Rangers and Celtic wrestle for the title of Scottish champions in 2024.

It had looked like the Gers would be out of the title race before Christmas after a disastrous start to the campaign under former manager Michael Beale, however, the appointment of Philippe Clement has turned around fortunes at Ibrox and they now sit two points clear of their rivals - but nothing is won yet.

With long serving players such as James Tavernier and Connor Goldson competing with Celtic icon Callum McGregor and goal king Kyogo, it is sure to be one of the most interesting and intriguing title battles in many a year.

But who is the highest paid player in the Scottish Premiership? Which highly paid player will be expected to earn his coin by leading his club to title glory? Here are the the top 10 players with the highest weekly salary, all from Rangers and Celtic, according to SalarySport.

The Hoops captain has a reported yearly wage of £1,924,000.

1. Callum McGregor - Celtic

The Hoops captain has a reported yearly wage of £1,924,000. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

The Gers highest paid player with Goldson, with a reported yearly salary of £1,924,000.

2. Connor Goldson - Rangers

The Gers highest paid player with Goldson, with a reported yearly salary of £1,924,000. Photo: SNS Group

The long serving Gers captain has a reported annual salary of £1,560,000.

3. James Tavernier - Rangers

The long serving Gers captain has a reported annual salary of £1,560,000. Photo: SNS Group

Perhaps the first surprise on the list is Rangers fringe player Davies, who earns a reported £1,404,000 per year.

4. Ben Davies - Rangers

Perhaps the first surprise on the list is Rangers fringe player Davies, who earns a reported £1,404,000 per year. Photo: Getty Images

