The Scottish Premiership title race is set to be one of the most memorable and tightest races in recent history as both Rangers and Celtic wrestle for the title of Scottish champions in 2024.

It had looked like the Gers would be out of the title race before Christmas after a disastrous start to the campaign under former manager Michael Beale, however, the appointment of Philippe Clement has turned around fortunes at Ibrox and they now sit two points clear of their rivals - but nothing is won yet.

With long serving players such as James Tavernier and Connor Goldson competing with Celtic icon Callum McGregor and goal king Kyogo, it is sure to be one of the most interesting and intriguing title battles in many a year.

But who is the highest paid player in the Scottish Premiership? Which highly paid player will be expected to earn his coin by leading his club to title glory? Here are the the top 10 players with the highest weekly salary, all from Rangers and Celtic, according to SalarySport.

1 . Callum McGregor - Celtic The Hoops captain has a reported yearly wage of £1,924,000. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Connor Goldson - Rangers The Gers highest paid player with Goldson, with a reported yearly salary of £1,924,000. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . James Tavernier - Rangers The long serving Gers captain has a reported annual salary of £1,560,000. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales