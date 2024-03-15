As the Scottish Premiership split appears on the horizon, the countries biggest clubs are plotting to secure their own destiny in one of the most exhalating seasons in memory.

While both Rangers and Celtic are competing for the title, the likes of Hibs, Dundee and Motherwell will aim to prove they are top six material rather than potential relegation candidates. At the bottom end of the table, Ross County are hoping to avoid another relegation play off this May, while Livingston are praying for a miracle in the closing weeks of the campaign to stave off relegation.

While the highest paid Scottish Premiership player always always comes in the shape of a Rangers or Celtic star, how far behind are their top tier rivals when it comes to paying wages? Who is not getting enough bang for their buck and who is getting the biggest bargains?

Here are the top 10 Scottish Premiership players with the highest weekly salary that don't play for Rangers or Celtic, according to SalarySport.

1 . Adam Le Fondre - Hibs The highest paid non Old Firm player is comfortanly the Hibs English striker. According to SalarySport, he earns a reported £18,000 a week. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Martin Boyle - Hibs The Australian international is Hibs second highest earner and second on this list with a reported weekly wage of £7,900. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dylan Levitt - Hibs Surprisingly, the top three highest paid non Old Firm players are from Easter Road. Completing the top three is the Hibs midfielder, with a reported weekly wage of £6,400. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales