After an outstanding qualification campaign, Scotland players and fans alike are already counting down the days to their opening game of Euro 2024 against hosts Germany this summer.

The second appearance Steve Clarke's side will make at the European Champions in a row, Scotland's national team will head to the Euro's in confident mood as they hope to reach the group stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

And with Scotland's sporting talent now right up there with the best, a number of high profile Scottish internationals have become some of the highest paid footballers on the planet.

But who is the highest paid Scottish footballer in the world? Here are the Scotland internationals with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.

1 . John McGinn (Aston Villa) The Scotland midfielder is the highest paid Scottish international with a reported annual wage of £6,240,000.

2 . Andy Robertson (Liverpool) In a surprising second place is Scotland captain Robertson, who has a reported yearly wage of £5,200,000.

3 . Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) The Saints midfielder completes our top three with a reported yearly wage of £3,800,000.