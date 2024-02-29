All Sections
Who is the richest Scottish footballer in 2024? Top 10 highest paid Scotland Euro 2024 stars - including John McGinn

Here are the top 10 highest paid football players from Scotland. From John McGinn to Scott McTominay.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Feb 2024, 08:59 GMT

After an outstanding qualification campaign, Scotland players and fans alike are already counting down the days to their opening game of Euro 2024 against hosts Germany this summer.

The second appearance Steve Clarke's side will make at the European Champions in a row, Scotland's national team will head to the Euro's in confident mood as they hope to reach the group stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

And with Scotland's sporting talent now right up there with the best, a number of high profile Scottish internationals have become some of the highest paid footballers on the planet.

But who is the highest paid Scottish footballer in the world? Here are the Scotland internationals with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.

The Scotland midfielder is the highest paid Scottish international with a reported annual wage of £6,240,000.

1. John McGinn (Aston Villa)

The Scotland midfielder is the highest paid Scottish international with a reported annual wage of £6,240,000. Photo: SNS Group

In a surprising second place is Scotland captain Robertson, who has a reported yearly wage of £5,200,000.

2. Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

In a surprising second place is Scotland captain Robertson, who has a reported yearly wage of £5,200,000. Photo: Getty Images

The Saints midfielder completes our top three with a reported yearly wage of £3,800,000.

3. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

The Saints midfielder completes our top three with a reported yearly wage of £3,800,000. Photo: Getty Images

The goal scoring hot shot has a reported annual wage of £3,120,000.

4. Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

The goal scoring hot shot has a reported annual wage of £3,120,000. Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

