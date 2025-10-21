"We need...": Everything Danny Rohl said in first Rangers Q&A as 36 y/o boss introduced at Ibrox

Danny Rohl’s speaks to the media for the first time since being confirmed as Rangers’ new head coach.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl was introduced to Rangers fans and the media during his first press conference at Ibrox following his appointment as the club’s new head coach on Monday afternoon.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss boss has been appointed on a two-and-a-half year deal as the successor to Russell Martin, who was sacked in after just 123 days into the role following the 1-1 draw against Falkirk earlier in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trailing league leaders Hearts by 13 points and in an unusual position of eighth in the Scottish Premiership, the 36-year-old German head coach faces a huge challenge at Rangers, with the Ibrox club having won just one of their opening eight league games, while both Europa League ties against Genk and Sturm Graz have also ended in defeat.

Here are the key takeaways from from his Rangers unveiling as he discussed why he took the job, his style of playing, winning, and why he feels he is the man to turn the club around.

New Rangers head coach Danny Rohl alongside Chairman Andrew Cavenagh, Chief Executive Patrick Stewart and Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell at Ibrox. | SNS Group

On turning the club around...

“I'm really looking forward to this amazing football club. We know where we are at the moment. When you are committed to this job, then you know what is demanding. It starts with the first game. We want to win, we need wins, because we want to turn around the position at the moment. We are not happy, we know this, and it's the reason why I'm here. I said this in the past very often, that I'm looking for an ambitious club, for a club who's looking for more. I'm looking for a club, to win titles, and this club has everything for all these goals. It's amazing to be part here, to be now the head coach of this fantastic club. I know what that means, and I think I will feel this in the next couple of days and weeks more and more.”

On style of play...

“Firstly, I think it's very important that my focus is on my goals. What I want to see in the pitch is intensity, spirit, togetherness, and playing forward style. Because we want to create chances, we want to create goals. We have to understand, and this is also part of the football, we have to defend as a group, as a unit, and much, much better with a lot of aggression in the duels, and all these things. I want to thank this club, that our fans go home and they like to watch football games, they entertain the football, and win games. And this is all important to understand the order. At first, we have to win games, then we can speak about play attractive football, and if you do these points in this order, then we have a straighter togetherness with our fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we made a fantastic start this morning [in training]. We spoke about what I want to see, and I think also important is you have to make step-by-step in the direction, and the first thing is we have to speed up our game. We come into fantastic situations, we come between the lines, but instead we attack the last line, we break and we stop. This something with the mindset, we won't attack the last line, and that means for me, if we do it again and again we create more chances and we have more goals.

“It starts with a good positioning, in ball possession, but I said to my players as well, we have to understand we are a big, massive club and our demand is very high, but you cannot just think we can win football games with nice football. We have to understand we have to press well, we have to hunt, we have to go on the counter-pressure, and we have to play with intensity, and it starts from the striker and the defender, and if we do it as a unit again and again, then it's very hard to beat us and to break us down. I think this is in the mindset what I want to change very quick, and the first opportunity to show this is on Thursday

On rumours he had pulled out of the running last week...

“All in all, since a couple of days, we had outstanding meetings together. There was still immediately a great relationship between all of us in the meetings. I felt the trust. And in football, sometimes it's about timing. I think this is a big, big pleasure for me as well. The club was fighting, was looking for me, and we are still there and talking. I think this is very important. It's the reason why I'm here now, and it's the reason why I'm really looking forward to being part of this club.”

On ‘being third choice’...

“The outcome that I'm here. I think that's really crucial. I understand this question, of course. For me, it is a good thing that I'm here. We never stopped the communication, and I think that's the reason why I'm here now. I'm honest to you guys, it can be the first, the second or the third choice. What is important is that you win the next games, and then you have to go forward. This is the reason why I'm here. For me, it's not a situation, because I'm sure, and I'm honest to you, I cannot tell you which choice I am. I can just tell you that I'm here, and it gives me the belief that I was the first choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Rohl speaks to the press at Ibrox on Tuesday afternoon. | SNS Group

On recruitment...

“I'm very much looking forward to working with them in this recruitment space. I think it's very important that you work very together in this direction, because it makes no sense when one half goes in this direction and the other half goes in this direction. I think this is very crucial. When you are very clear in which way you want to go, then it's much, much easier to find the right players for the football club and for the style of football you want to play. I think this is a crucial thing. When we really go in one direction and we speak to each other, this is a key. I learned in the last 16 years a lot about recruitment as well. If you can really bring all the power in one direction, then you can convince the players to come here.”

On his aims for this season...

“We need wins in a row. I think this is a very important call for wins in a row. We came here with a set of confidence. And I absolutely believe, when I saw in the morning the training, we trained with intensity, we were very lively on the pitch. I see so much potential. For me, it's always as a coach, it's very important that you bring the strength of the squad on the pitch. And this was in the past always my crucial thing in my mindset. You can have an idea of football, but you also have to look at which players you have, and if you can bring the squad together with your style of football, with the things you have in mind, then you will go in a fantastic direction.