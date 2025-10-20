Brann relishing 'fine bouquet' Rangers test despite being hit by major Europa League injury blow

Norwegian side Brann host managerless Rangers in the Europa League this week.

Brann forward Bård Finne insists his side do not fear the visit of Rangers in the Europa League this week, despite being hit by a huge triple injury blow.

The Norwegian giants welcome the managerless Gers in the Europa League on Thursday looking to continue their positive start in the competition which saw them defeat FC Utrecht in their last outing, but will need to do so with a three of their most important players due to injury.

Top scorer Saevar Atli Magnusson was ruled out for the remainder of the Toppserien season after picking up a knee injury during Iceland’s 2-2 draw with France last week, while playmaker Felix Horn Myhre will also miss the visit of Rangers due to an ankle problem he sustained in Norway’s 5-0 win over Israel on the same night.

Brann top scorer Saevar Atli Magnusson will miss the visit of Rangers in the Europa League later this week. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Brann’s injury nightmare didn’t stop there, though, with Chilean international winger Niklas Castro now set to be the third key player forced out of the Europa League clash this week, after he was taken off in the comfortable 4-1 victory over FK Haugesund at the Brann Stadion at the weekend. Between them, the trio are responsible for 17 of Brann’s league goals this term.

The Bergen-based side kept the pressure on league leaders Bodø/Glimt at the weekend, moving within three points of Kjetil Knutsen’s side with the victory. In contrast, Rangers’ desperately poor start to the season continued, with interim head coach Steven Smith relying on James Tavernier to rescue a late draw against Dundee United at Ibrox. However, Brann’s win came at a cost, with head coach Freyr Alexandersson now preparing for the game against the Gers without his triple threat.

Despite their injury concerns, Norway international Finne, who scored twice in the weekend win over FK Haugesund, believes the team have shown they can adapt despite missing a number of key players. “There's some damage now,” said the 30-year-old. “You have to be ready when the opportunity arises. It's about being ready for the team when the opportunity comes.

“Of course, I want to start matches regardless of whether everyone is healthy. But then you have to take advantage of the chance and then we have to keep up the pressure so that we can take three points in the league regardless of whether we are missing players or not.

“It's different to start matches. You enter the fight in a different way, and I felt good. There was a chance that I probably should have scored on even before my goals. So I felt really good with the team. It [the upcoming games vs Rangers, Rosenborg, and Bodø/Glimt] sound like the most fun period of the season, so I'm looking forward to it.”