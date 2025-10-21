Rangers' new head coach Danny Rohl will aim to secure the club’s first Europa League points when they visit SK Brann in Bergen on Thursday (kick-off: 5.45pm UK time).
Appointed on Monday, the 36-year-old German will be in the Rangers' dugout and has several decisions to make over his starting XI as he looks to turn around a poor run of form both in Europe and domestically.
Thelo Aasgaard and James Tavernier scored as Rangers rescued a late 2-2 draw with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. However, they have yet to earn a Europa League point, having lost their first two games to Genk and Sturm Graz.
As for the hosts, Brann have a number of injury worries ahead of the game in Bergen. Already without two of their key men, Saturday’s 4-1 win over FK Haugesund came at a cost, with key winger Niklas Castro picking up an injury just 30 minutes into the game. Winning their last Europa League clash against FC Twente 1-0, the Norwegian outfit are currently in 17th place in the Europa League table.
Ahead of the game at the Brann Stadion, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:
