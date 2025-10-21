Rangers' new head coach Danny Rohl has a number of decisions to make over his starting XI against Brann this week. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Rangers' new head coach Danny Rohl has a number of decisions to make over his starting XI against Brann this week. Cr: Getty Images. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Brann v Rangers injury news: 7 out and 4 doubts with Danny Rohl set to make key decision on Ibrox quintet

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:25 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 09:40 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Brann v Rangers in the Europa League this Thursday.

Rangers' new head coach Danny Rohl will aim to secure the club’s first Europa League points when they visit SK Brann in Bergen on Thursday (kick-off: 5.45pm UK time).

Appointed on Monday, the 36-year-old German will be in the Rangers' dugout and has several decisions to make over his starting XI as he looks to turn around a poor run of form both in Europe and domestically.

Thelo Aasgaard and James Tavernier scored as Rangers rescued a late 2-2 draw with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. However, they have yet to earn a Europa League point, having lost their first two games to Genk and Sturm Graz.

As for the hosts, Brann have a number of injury worries ahead of the game in Bergen. Already without two of their key men, Saturday’s 4-1 win over FK Haugesund came at a cost, with key winger Niklas Castro picking up an injury just 30 minutes into the game. Winning their last Europa League clash against FC Twente 1-0, the Norwegian outfit are currently in 17th place in the Europa League table.

Ahead of the game at the Brann Stadion, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

The Albanian international is back in contention for Rangers, coming off the bench in recent weeks during their domestic games. However, after being left out of the squad for the Europa League by former boss Russell Martin, Bajrami is ineligible for the clash with Brann.

1. Nedim Bajrami - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

1. Nedim Bajrami - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

Brann's top scorer is out for the rest of the year after picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty with Iceland.

2. Saevar Atli Magnusson - Brann - OUT

2. Saevar Atli Magnusson - Brann - OUT

The Ivorian missed the draw with Dundee United at the weekend with an unspecified injury, and is therefore a doubt for Thursday's trip to Bergen.

3. Mohamed Diomande - Rangers - DOUBT

3. Mohamed Diomande - Rangers - DOUBT

A key playmaker for the host, the Norway international will miss the game with an ankle injury sustained on international duty last week.

4. Felix Horn Myhre - Brann - OUT

4. Felix Horn Myhre - Brann - OUT

