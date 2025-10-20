German comes in and sets out Ibrox stance immediately ahead of first match

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Danny Rohl as their new head coach.

Rohl has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Rangers and replaces Russell Martin, who was sacked by the Ibrox outfit just over two weeks ago. The 36-year-old from Germany arrived in Glasgow on Monday lunchtime and his first match will be against Brann Bergen on Thursday in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl’s arrival brings to an end a protracted and tumultuous search by the Rangers hierarchy for a new manager. They entered advanced discussions with both Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat, only for negotiations to flounder. Rohl himself was an early candidate for the post before distancing himself from the vacancy last week, only to re-enter talks over the weekend.

Danny Rohl has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal as Rangers manager. | Getty Images

Born in Zwickau in Germany, Rohl played in the lower German leagues as a defender before embarking on a coaching career at RB Leipzig, Southampton and Bayern Munich. He took charge of Sheffield Wednesday in 2023 and left the Owls, who are in financial turmoil, last summer.

Rohl’s back-room team has yet to be announced, but The Scotsman understands that a coach with Rangers connections will be brought in to assist him. The German’s first taste of Scottish football after the game against Brann will be on Sunday when Kilmarnock visit Ibrox on Sunday in the Premiership, with Rangers already 13 points adrift in the title race.

"It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of head coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world,” Rohl said. "I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now - my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way and I have belief in the players that we can achieve this.

Rohl: We have no time to waste at Rangers

"We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start. The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too.

“Rangers is built on a tradition of hard work, unity and success - that is exactly what you will get from me and what I want my team to represent for all of you.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday’s game away to Brann.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart arrives ahead of Danny Rohl's announcement. | SNS Group

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh led the search for new manager after dispensing of Martin and said on Rohl’s appointment: “We’re very pleased to welcome Danny to Rangers, an ambitious coach who shares the club’s hunger for progress and success. His experience at elite level, in high pressure environments, makes him a strong fit for what we expect here.

“We know the past few months have been challenging, but our focus has always been on getting the right person, who is ready to immediately embrace this football club and the demands that come with it.”

Vice chairman Paraag Marathe, who also represents the 49ers Enterprises, commented: "This has been a thorough process to ensure we identified the right person to lead the club forward. Danny clearly has tactical intelligence and a hunger to match the ambitions of Rangers. With Danny at the helm, we intend to compete through every minute on the pitch in all competitions.”

Chief executive Patrick Stewart added: “Danny brings real conviction, clarity and leadership to the role. We know results this season have fallen below our expectations, but with Danny and his staff in place, we’re confident we can get this season back on track. It’s now our job to give him every support possible to move the club forward quickly and decisively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl will work alongside sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who said: “Danny has the qualities required to succeed here, allied with being an exceptional coach. He has worked in some of the most demanding football environments in the world, where winning is the only expectation, and we believe that background has prepared him for Rangers.