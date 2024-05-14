Celtic’s third consecutive Scottish Premiership title win was all but confirmed at the weekend when they overcame rivals Rangers 2-1 at Celtic Park to go six points clear with just two games remaining.

A first-half strike from Matt O’Riley and an own goal from John Lundstram sealed a third win in four over Philippe Clement’s side this campaign. Cyriel Dessers had managed to half the deficit but when Lundstram was shown a red card on the stroke of half time, the task of obtained a vital three points was made simpler as they all but confirmed the 54th Scottish title in their history.

However, despite another Scottish Premiership success, a number of Hoops stars could still be set for a summer departure. Here is every Celtic player who could leave for pastures new at the end of the current campaign.

1 . James McCarthy - Departure He has one year left on his Celtic contract but could see his time at the club cut short. Has not featured at all this season and will need to regain full fitness by playing more regularly, which feels unlikely with the Hoops. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Joe Hart - Retiring The ex-England goalkeeper will hope to end his playing career on a high by winning the domestic double with the Hoops. The 37-year-old has already confirmed his retirement this summer, meaning Celtic will require a new number one next season. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3 . Mikey Johnston - Departure Johnston has flourished on loan to promotion chasing EFL side West Bromwich Albion. The Hoops player has always been on the fringes at Celtic Park and the Baggies could look to make his move permanent - especially if they can win the English Championship play-offs and get promotion back to the Premier League. Has a contract until the summer of 2025, so would require a fee if he departs. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales