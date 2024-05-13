Rangers’ hopes of wrestling the Scottish Premiership title from Celtic’s grasp are all but over after Philippe Clement’s side suffered a 2-1 loss to their Old Firm rivals Celtic last weekend.

A close-range header from Cyriel Dessers had halved the deficit for Rangers after Matt O’Riley and a John Lundstram own goal handed the Hoops a commanding lead. However, when Lundstram was sent off for a late tackle just before half time, the Gers’ fate was sealed. With the midfielder’s contract expiring in June, he is just one of many that are expected to depart Ibrox this summer.