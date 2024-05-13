Rangers’ hopes of wrestling the Scottish Premiership title from Celtic’s grasp are all but over after Philippe Clement’s side suffered a 2-1 loss to their Old Firm rivals Celtic last weekend.
A close-range header from Cyriel Dessers had halved the deficit for Rangers after Matt O’Riley and a John Lundstram own goal handed the Hoops a commanding lead. However, when Lundstram was sent off for a late tackle just before half time, the Gers’ fate was sealed. With the midfielder’s contract expiring in June, he is just one of many that are expected to depart Ibrox this summer.
Here is every Rangers’ player set to leave this summer and as the Gers look towards a much needed summer rebuild.
1. Jon McLaughlin - Out of contract
The 36-year-old has featured in just 29 league games for Rangers since his move to Glasgow in 2020. His four-year stay at Ibrox is expected to come to an end this season after falling behind Robby McCrorie and Jack Butland in the pecking order. Photo: Getty Images
2. Oscar Cortes - End of loan
The Colombian winger was impressive in the opening throws of his loan spell but saw his season curtailed by injury. There's a possibly the club could try and turn his move permanent this summer but, as it stands, he will head back to Lens in the summer when his loan expires. Photo: SNS Group
3. Ryan Jack - Out of contract
The long-serving midfielder has suffered injury upon injury this season and has been largely absent from Rangers matchday squads in 2024. After signing a one year extension at Ibrox last summer, it's unlikely he will be offered another deal. Photo: SNS Group
4. John Lundstram - Out of contract
He has a disastrous afternoon in the weekend defeat to Celtic and that could now be his final appearance in royal blue. Scorer of the iconic Europa League semi final second leg winner against Leipzig in 2022, it is a sad end to his Ibrox career. Heavily linked with a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor on a Bosman free transfer. Photo: Andrew Milligan