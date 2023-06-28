Scottish transfers: Rangers targets to cost over £10m, Hearts consider fresh bid, Premiership duo eye striker

The Scottish transfer window has been open for two weeks and activity has already been high. It will be expected to increase in the coming two weeks as clubs begin heading on pre-season training camps and prepare for the return of competitive action with the Viaplay Cup group stages and European football.

Fees revealed for Ibrox targets

Rangers may have to pay upwards of £10million to land two forward targets. Michael Beale has so far added Sam Lammers to his front line but wants further additions in the front three, both wide and through the middle. The club are set to sign Brighton & Hove Albion wide man Abdallah Sima on loan and have interest in Feyenoord striker Danilo as well as Benie Traore, Swedish side Hacken’s star man. Rangers have had a bid for Danilo rejected. The Scottish Sun reports it was £3.5million and fell well short of the Dutch giants’ £7million valuation. Hacken, meanwhile, are wary they may have to sell Traore this summer after a blistering start to the 2023 Swedish season with 15 goals in 19 appearances. The club have confirmed it would take an offer of more than £3.5million which is their record sale.

Hearts won’t be held to ransom

Sammy Silvera is attracting plenty of attention from British teams and clubs in Asia. Hearts, like Plymouth Argyle, have had a bid rejected for the Australian winger. Now, according to the Daily Record, the Tynecastle Park side are considering a new six-figure offer but won't push the boundary of their budget to land the 22-year-old. Steven Naismith’s men also have interest in Japanese attacker Kanji Okunuki who spent time on loan in Poland last season. Josh Ginnelly has yet to decide his future with Hearts having made the player a contract offer to stay in Gorgie.

Fletcher wanted after United exit

Steven Fletcher is attracting interest from north and south of the border. Motherwell, who are looking to replace Kevin van Veen, and St Mirren, who have to replace Curtis Main, have both been touted as options, while the Scottish Sun also suggests Fleetwood Town, managed by Scott Brown, would be keen. The experienced striker is a free agent after it was confirmed he had left Dundee United despite one year remaining on his deal at Tannadice. Fletcher scored ten times last season as United finished bottom of the Premiership.

Dons captain returns

Australian winger Sammy Silvera is wanted by Hearts. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Graeme Shinnie on a three-year deal. The midfielder returns to the club following his loan spell in the second half of last season and will captain the side this season. Shinnie said: “I think the bond I’ve got here with the fans is amazing and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch at Pittodrie again and have them cheering us on.”

Cumdog on the move