Dundee United confirm exit of Steven Fletcher, Premiership clubs on alert, what striker said on future

The club confirmed the striker’s exit despite one year remaining on his deal at Tannadice. Fletcher follows Arnaud Djoum in exiting the club recently with Ryan Edwards, Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith all having already departed in the midst of the team's relegation to the second tier after finishing bottom of the Premiership.

With ten goals the 36-year-old finished as the club’s top scorer and wore the captain's armband towards the end of the season under Jim Goodwin.

"I would like to thank everyone at the club for the warm reception my family and I received, and the fans for welcoming me with open arms - that's something that will never leave me,” Fletcher said. "I know this club will be back where it belongs with the group of players that remain here under Jim’s guidance, and I wish the boys, the Gaffer and the supporters all the very best for the future.”

Premiership clubs will likely be interested in the former Hibs star after his performances in an ailing side last season. He featured in 39 of United’s 44 matches. When asked about his future after the loss to Kilmarnock last month he said: “When I was down in England, the last few years there people were saying I couldn't play every game and I've come up here and played every game. I like to keep going and going, I train every day, I don't take any rest days. I will keep going until somebody tells me 'your time's up'.”