Rangers have had a bid rejected for one target while they move closer to striking a deal for another as Michael Beale continues to search for forward additions.

The Ibrox club have already added Sam Lammers to their attack, the Dutchman signing in a £3million switch from Serie A side Atalanta. While they progress with a loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Abdallah Sima, a bid has been rejected by Feyenoord for Brazilian striker Danilo.

Rangers have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of Nigerian international forward Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese. While still on the club's radar, a strong interest in Danilo has emerged. The 24-year-old helped Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title following a summer switch from another of the country's footballing giants Ajax. Despite starting just 22 matches, he managed to score 14 goals, including ten in the league. He finished top ten in the Dutch top-flight for goals-per-90-minutes.

According to a report in the Netherlands, the club’s offer “does not come close” to meeting Feyenoord’s valuation of a player they have under contract until 2026. It is understood the Rotterdam side, who will enter the Champions League group stages as title winners, are in no rush to sell the forward but would consider a sale should they receive an appropriate offer.

Danilo joined the club after playing a bit-part role in Ajax’s title win in the 2021/22 campaign. The previous season he had a productive loan spell with Twente where he netted 17 goals in 33 top-flight matches. He moved to Ajax as a teenager in 2017 for a seven-figure fee from Santos in his homeland.

Meanwhile, the club are moving forward with a loan deal for Sima following his loan in Ligue 1 with Angers. The attacker, who predominantly plays out wide, still has two years left on the Brighton deal he signed following a big-money move from Slavia Prague. The 22-year-old impressed against Rangers in the Europa League when he was with the Czech side. It is reported that as part of the loan switch the Ibrox club will be able to have an option to make the deal permanent.

So far, as well as Lammers, Beale has signed Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell.