Jason Cummings completes lucrative move, ex-Hibs and Rangers star in 'changed my life' admission

Cummings now moves to the ISL champions in what could prove to be a lucrative three-year deal for the former Hibs and Rangers forward.

“The boys, the togetherness, the family, Monty and Sergio, what a journey it has been,” he said. “I have been with the Mariners for a year and a half and Monty and the club have changed my life. My career was at a tough point when I came here and I have fallen in love with the Coast. It is the most enjoyment that I have ever had playing football. Off the pitch and on the pitch, I have never experienced anything like it in my life. I cannot thank everyone at the club enough.”

The striker was a hugely popular figure in the A-League and with the fans of the Mariners. The club now view Cummings as a "legend" and he sits third on their all-time goal-scoring charts.

“His contribution to not only the Mariners but the A-League in general has been nothing short of incredible,” Montgomery said. “When I signed Jason I was in no doubt of his quality and he is an inspiration for the way he reignited his career after a tough spell in Scotland where he fell out of love for the game.

“Whilst we are obviously sad to be losing Jason, we are very proud to have helped him achieve his ambition of becoming a Socceroo and representing Australia at a World Cup. He leaves the club a legend for his contribution both on and off the field, not only his goals but his leadership. He has written himself into history and I have no doubt he will return to the Coast one day.”