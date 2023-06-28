Aberdeen confirm Graeme Shinnie return - contract length, captaincy, what Barry Robson said

The 31-year-old had spent the second half of last season on loan at Pittodrie from Wigan Athletic, playing an important role as the Dons usurped Hearts to finish third in the cinch Premiership, securing European group stage football for the first time since 2007.

Shinnie, who has signed a three-year deal, will captain the side next season with manager Barry Robson delighted to have his “wealth of experience” as part of his squad. The midfielder was a key figure under Derek McInnes between 2015 and 2019 before he swapped Aberdeen for Derby County.

“Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through,” he said. “We’re absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see. He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season.”

“My full focus was always on returning here,” he said. “It’s a club I love. I feel like I am back home again. I’m looking forward to the season ahead. It’s going to be tough but we’re building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I’ve always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.

“I think the bond I’ve got here with the fans is amazing and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch at Pittodrie again and have them cheering us on but it’s important we get ready in pre-season and come together again as a club and perform as well as we can next season.”